DOBOT Unveils Magician Lite - A K12 Educational Robot Arm for Children, Teachers and Educators

"AI relieves people from mundane, repetitive tasks, and is accelerating humans toward a more automated future while helping us do more of what humans know better: create," said Jerry Liu, founder and CEO of DOBOT. "So it becomes critical to teach our next generation future-proof AI skills. The robotic arm is the best platform to do that."

Key features include:

World's First Child-Friendly Robot Arm

Magician Lite is made of eco-friendly plastic and has collision detection function, safe for children to be around.

Graphical Programming

The new DOBOT Scratch software empowers students to program, create games and animations by dragging and dropping.

Abundant Accessories to Explore More

To help students to explore, discover and create, DOBOT offers numerous kits to go with Magician Lite.

"Magic Box" for Unlimited Capabilities and Possibilities

The external controller Magic Box allows for one-hour battery life. Its numerous expansion interfaces provide maximum agility and freedom for K12 graders to create. It also supports Bluetooth 4.2.

All-Encompassing Lesson Plans

DOBOT offers a total of 48 class periods worth 156 hours, covering from Scratch to Python programming. 8 project-based teaching demos are attached to facilitate educating process.

Robotics Competitions

DOBOT designs many robotic competitions tailored for K12 students and beyond all over the world, aiming to assess their robotics learning and teaching outcomes.

Pricing and Availability

Magician Lite now is available for quotation via sales@dobot.cc.

Please visit: https://www.dobot.cc/magician-lite.html

ABOUT DOBOT

DOBOT is a global leading expert of all-perceptive intelligent robotics solutions, focusing on the development of all-perceptive intelligent robotic arms that integrate perception and interaction. DOBOT was named one of the World's 80 Most Valuable Robot Companies by CB Insights and the Top 80 Artificial Intelligence Companies in 2018.

SOURCE Shenzhen Yuejiang Technology Co. Ltd