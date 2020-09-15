Doc Patels' Appoints Dakota Sullivan Chief Executive Officer and Names Dr. Rachna Patel as Chief Medical Officer

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sep 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doc Patels' LLC, a leading provider of organic, broad-spectrum CBD products, today announced that Dakota Sullivan has been appointed chief executive officer. Dr. Rachna Patel, currently chief executive officer, has been appointed to the newly created position of chief medical officer.

Sullivan brings a wealth of experience to the role, having successfully led early-stage companies for more than 15 years. His strengths include driving growth while operating in highly regulated markets, differentiating brands in commoditized industries, and achieving profitable exits in competitive spaces with low barriers to entry.

Prior to joining Doc Patels', Sullivan was co-founder, CEO of Calyx Brands, Inc, a wholesale distributor of THC and CBD products. Founded in 2016, Calyx was acquired by Canadian pubco Nutritional High International in 2018. Under Sullivan's leadership, the company became the #1 edible distributor and one of the top 10 cannabis distributors in California overall, opening more than 2,000 retail dispensary accounts for over 50 brands including Plus Products, Defonce, Jane's Brew, HGH Concentrates, Foria, Mood33, Habit Soda, Guild Extracts and Pure Ratios.

Before entering the cannabis industry, Sullivan served as SVP general manager, overseeing U.S. operations for global mobile tech platform companies Amobee and Velti and helped drive Velti's successful 2011 NASDAQ IPO that raised $150M. Sullivan also served as chief marketing officer for behavioral targeting ad network BlueLithium, which was acquired by Yahoo in 2007 for $300M cash.

"Doc Patels' is on the vanguard in one of the biggest opportunities in our lifetime," said Sullivan. "Thanks to the efforts of Dr. Rachna Patel and founders Dr. Viren Patel, Joe Castelbuono and David Ortiz, no company is better positioned to win in the emerging CBD products market. I look forward to building on their success to set this brand apart and deliver powerful results for our customers, partners, employees and investors."

With the appointment, Dr. Rachna Patel will be stepping into the new role of chief medical officer. A world-recognized expert in the field of cannabinoid medicine and author of the book The CBD Oil Solution, Dr. Patel has been featured in publications including The New York Times, NBC, LifeHacker and CannaInsider and has been widely interviewed on podcasts and blogs. Her personal CBD consultations have helped hundreds of people from many different countries manage a wide range of medical conditions.

"In an industry rife with confusion and misinformation, it's my responsibility as a physician to guide users and other medical professionals to specific Doc Patels' CBD products, potencies, and applications," said Dr. Patel. "In my new role, I'll be able to focus 100% of my time on helping more people directly and broadly educating the world about the potential of this amazing plant medicine."

Founded in 2020 by Dr. Viren Patel, together with serial entrepreneurs Joe Castelbuono and David Ortiz, Doc Patels' produces a full line of organic, THC-free, broad-spectrum CBD products. Renowned CBD expert Dr. Rachna Patel personally oversees the selection of ingredients and curates Doc Patels' products, so users can feel confident in their purity and effectiveness. Doc Patels' CBD products contain USDA-certified organic hemp grown on American farms and our consumable products use only high-grade MCT oil for easy digestion and high bioavailability. Doc Patels' CBD products are available online at www.DocPatels.com as well as through physicians and private label partners.

