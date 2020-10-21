Docbot Announces Results of Study Evaluating Deep Learning Platform for Ulcerative Colitis Published in Journal, Gastroenterology

IRVINE, Calif. and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Docbot, Inc., a privately-held company developing leading artificial intelligence (AI)-driven healthcare applications, today announced results from a study evaluating machine reading using Docbot's investigational deep learning AI platform ("Ultivision*") for automated disease activity scoring in patients with ulcerative colitis. The paper, in collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company, titled "Central reading of ulcerative colitis clinical trial videos using neural networks," was published online today in the leading journal in the field, Gastroenterology.

Endoscopic disease activity scoring in the treatment of ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) with no known cure, is useful in clinical practice but infrequently done. Endoscopic disease activity scoring is required in clinical trials, but is expensive and time-consuming due to the need to train and employ human central readers.

Through data analyzed retrospectively by Docbot's Ultivision AI platform, the study showed that a deep learning algorithm can be trained to automatically predict levels of ulcerative colitis severity from full-length endoscopy videos. The study showed excellent machine-to-human inter-observer agreement for the Ulcerative Colitis Endoscopic Index of Severity (UCEIS) and the endoscopic Mayo score. The high agreement scores provide promise that a deep learning algorithm may lead to faster, more streamlined scoring of endoscopy videos.

Andrew Ninh, CEO and Co-Founder of Docbot, commented, "We're excited to announce results of our collaboration for developing an AI for ulcerative colitis with Lilly, who we recognize as a visionary leader in the pharmaceutical industry. We're pleased to partner and collaborate with their team to spearhead a game-changing effort that may positively impact patients suffering with ulcerative colitis."

James Requa, Head of AI at Docbot and co-primary author of the study, added, "Publication by Gastroenterology validates our clinical AI research by the scientific community. We believe our study is the first to demonstrate that artificial neural networks can be trained to predict levels of ulcerative colitis severity from routinely obtained full-length endoscopy videos, rather than curated still images, with high inter-rater agreement to human central readers. The study suggests that machine reading of endoscopic videos should be further considered and possibly introduced in a stepwise fashion into ulcerative colitis clinical trials, and is expected to save time and cost, reduce reader variability, and lay the foundations for automated ulcerative colitis disease activity scoring in clinical practice."

Klaus Gottlieb, a Medical Fellow at Lilly and co-primary author of the study: "We've collaborated to develop an algorithm that is easy to use, using colonoscopy videos from 75 sites in 14 countries with no additional burden on the examiner. The human central readers were independent and not part of our research team, eliminating much of the bias seen with single institution work."

Based on the results from this published study, Docbot and Lilly are continuing to work collaboratively together to explore new ways of automating the process of endoscopic disease activity scoring in ulcerative colitis to elevate clinical care and facilitate clinical research.

About Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation and ulcers (sores) in a person's digestive tract. The condition, which can be debilitating and can sometimes lead to life-threatening complications, has no known cure. However, treatment can greatly reduce signs and symptoms of the disease and bring about long-term remission.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/news. P-LLY

About Docbot

Headquartered in California, Docbot, Inc. is a privately-held company developing leading artificial intelligence (AI)-driven healthcare applications. Its flagship product, Ultivision™, is a real-time AI image analysis platform for lesion detection during colonoscopy screenings, with a product pipeline to expand to other digestive health indications. For more information, visit https://www.docbot.co.

*Ultivision is an investigation device and it is not currently cleared by the FDA

