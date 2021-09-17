DocGo and NYC Test & Trace Corps Launch Flu Testing Across Mobile Testing Fleet

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz, Inc., d/b/a DocGo, a leading provider of mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), has deployed the largest no-cost co-testing program in the country with multiplex testing that now includes rapid antigen tests for flu A and flu B.

DocGo, in partnership with NYC Test & Trace Corps and NYC Health + Hospitals, made the new tests available last week across their Mobile Health fleet as well as in their dual-use and Street Health and Wellness Outreach (SHOW) units. The single-swab assays test for multiple viruses at once and provide patients with results in as little as 15 minutes.

"DocGo's Mobile Health concept has proven uniquely valuable to facilitate a range of medical services for underserved communities across the City's five boroughs," said DocGo's President Anthony Capone. "As part of our expanding health coverage for NYC, we're proud to continue increasing the vital services we can offer to the public."

Patients will register via DocGo's proprietary HIPAA-compliant HealthPoint portal, healthcare providers will swab the patient, and results will be provided via digital notification after a 15-minute wait.

"I am glad we can offer these tests at the outset of the flu season, so that patients can quickly know their diagnosis and seek the resources they need," said NYC Test & Trace Corps Executive Director Dr. Ted Long.

Each of DocGo's Mobile Health units is deployed on a week-to-week basis and can perform up to 300 swabs per day. For a current schedule of mobile deployments, visit https://www.rrtesting.com/nyc-testing to find convenient no-cost testing sites near you.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo and Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN) previously announced their definitive business combination agreement and recently filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO". For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

About Test & Trace Corps

The Test & Trace Corps is the City's comprehensive effort to test, trace, and provide support for every case of COVID-19 and every person exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. Through a partnership with NYC Health + Hospitals and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the Test & Trace Corps allows the City to immediately isolate and care for those who test positive for the virus and then rapidly track, assess, and quarantine anyone who may have been exposed. To help all New Yorkers safely separate at home and monitor their health status, the Take Care pillar of the Test & Trace Corps also offers free hotel rooms with wraparound services for New Yorkers who are unable to safely separate in their own homes. For those safely separating at home, contact tracers perform daily calls and conduct in-person visits as necessary. These calls allow tracers to gauge the progress of cases, ensure proper compliance with separation protocol, and connect people to more supportive services as necessary. Today, 97% of all COVID-19 cases and 95% of contacts reported following isolation and quarantine requirements

SOURCE DocGo

Related Links

http://www.docgo.com

