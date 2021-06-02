DocGo to Participate at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion Acquisition Corp. ("Motion") (Nasdaq: MOTN), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), announced today that its merger partner Ambulnz, Inc., dba DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services, will participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference.

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Virtual Presentation Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

Virtual Presentation Link: www.docgo.com/investors

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With TeleHealth Plus, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz transportation services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo recently announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Motion Acquisition Corp. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO". For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

About Motion Acquisition Corp.

Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN) is a SPAC formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses or entities. Motion was founded by a management team and board comprised of seasoned business executives recognized as pioneers in the transportation software and technology sector that possess substantial operating and acquisition experience. For more information, please visit https://motionacquisition.com.

