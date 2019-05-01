Docker Announces Docker Foundation to Provide Inclusive Access to Education and Technology to Underrepresented Communities

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DOCKERCON -- At DockerCon this morning, CEO Steve Singh introduced Docker Foundation, Docker's new corporate social responsibility initiative aimed at transforming the world through inclusive access to technology and education. Docker Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, will support organizations that align with its mission of enabling a more diverse generation of developers to build our future through technology, beginning with organizations that deliver social impact through education including Black Girls Code, CodePath.org and the Holberton School.

Docker was founded on the principle of making complicated technology easy to use but today, many still lack access to the basic resources or education required to pursue a career in technology. The Docker Foundation will provide the funding, resources and employee time to support organizations that empower those who are underserved to meaningfully participate in the digital economy.

"Our commitment of innovation isn't just about technology. It's one of building a better world through technology. And the innovation of our future depends on the inclusiveness and diversity of those building it," said Steve Singh, chairman and CEO of Docker. "We pledge to lower barriers to education and create opportunities for others. Together, we can expand the community of developers who will be building our tomorrow."

The initial recipients of the Docker Foundation's support and donations include companies like CodePath.org, an organization focused on eliminating educational inequity in computer science by providing the tools and connections that empower software engineers of any race, gender, or background to access jobs in the technology industry.

"We started CodePath because we realized that there is a huge wealth of minority tech talent that has been largely overlooked. They have the potential to succeed, but they need computer science programs that are designed to work with them, giving students who did not have access to prior training opportunities to succeed and teaching the industry-relevant skills employers are looking for," said Michael Ellison, CEO and founder, CodePath.org. "It'll take path-breaking companies like Docker, which are willing to step up and invest in overlooked talent, to change the status quo for minority engineers and close the tech skills gap. We look forward to working with Docker as we redesign computer science education to cultivate a new generation of innovative, creative, inclusive programmers."

Docker Foundation also joins Pledge 1%, a global philanthropy movement dedicated to giving back to those in need. Pledge 1% encourages and challenges individuals and companies to pledge 1% of equity, product and employee time for their communities. By committing to altruistic work through Pledge 1%, the Foundation will donate the time, funding and resources needed to remove the barriers that have prevented individuals and underserved groups from pursuing careers in technology and software development:

Donation: The foundation provides financial support to organizations that share Docker's vision of cultivating a more diverse community of developers and technologists.

Docker employees are afforded the opportunity to pledge their support through education, volunteerism and enablement of communities. Support Through Product: Docker will support educational institutions in their effort to use Docker's innovative technology to serve a more inclusive population.

Docker's commitment to inclusivity was also reinforced at the first-ever Women@DockerCon Summit, with all proceeds benefiting Black Girls Code. The Summit provided a safe and open space to discuss the issues and opportunities facing professional women today at any stage of their career in any functional discipline.

About Docker Foundation

The Docker Foundation believes that everyone deserves the opportunity to meaningfully participate in the digital economy. Through inclusive access to innovative technologies, resources and our network of professionals, Docker Foundation aims to extend the creativity of our broader community to build a better world. Together we will transform technology to be more representative of the world.

About Docker

Docker, the leader in the container platform market, provides the only independent container platform that enables a seamless desktop to cloud experience for developing and scaling distributed applications. Docker enables organizations to easily build and share any application from legacy to modern and securely run them anywhere, from hybrid cloud to the edge. Inspired by open source innovation and supported by a rich ecosystem of certified partners, Docker enables customers to pursue the right strategy for their business and adapt to new technologies, without lock-in. For more information, please visit: https://www.docker.com/ .

