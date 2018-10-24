DOCOMO AI Agent API now available on MT8516 Voice Assistant Devices Powered by MediaTek

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced it has completed the integration of DOCOMO's AI Agent application programming interface (API) on MediaTek's MT8516 system on chip (SoC) for voice assistant devices (VAD). As the No. 1 chipmaker for the VAD market, MediaTek is now making it even easier to develop and bring to market innovative smart home devices and artificial intelligence services with advanced voice capabilities.

DOCOMO's AI Agent API integrates a proactive support engine, multipurpose dialogue engine and Internet of Things (IoT) access control engine to speed up the development of AI related services. MediaTek's MT8516, integrated with AI Agent API, provides device makers and developers with an easy-to-use platform for creating innovative AI services and will bring consumers new speech- and text-based AI experiences.

"Consumers have become increasingly reliant on voice activated devices to simplify and automate tasks in their daily lives. MediaTek has played a pivotal role in ushering in the voice computing revolution in the smart home, powering some of the most popular devices on the market," said Jerry Yu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group at MediaTek. "Integration of DOCOMO's AI Agent API onto MT8516 will enable the development of new and exciting AI services across different types of voice-powered devices, making advanced AI even more accessible for consumers in Japan, where DOCOMO is one of the market leaders."

Major work of this effort is to integrate DOCOMO's multiple purpose dialogue engine in AI Agent, for the MT8516, such as built-in support for automatic speech recognition (ASR), natural language understanding (NLU) and text to speech (TTS) so smart devices can better understand commands, enabling users to seamlessly communicate with their devices.

MediaTek's MT8516 is a highly integrated, power-efficient application processing platform for cloud-connected voice assistant devices with Google Cast and MediaTek PowerAQ. MT8516's extensive set of interfaces and advanced features deliver enhanced audio and microphone processing for a superior user experience. The platform is equipped with a quad-core, 64-bit Arm Cortex-A35 MPCore™ operating at up to 1.3 GHz. MT8516 also boasts Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0, with radio frequency (RF) built in, on a single chip for a more compact form factor.

For microphone voice input and connected audio products, the MT8516 has interfaces for time division multiplexed (TDM) for up to eight channels, and pulse density modulation (PDM) inputs for two channels. In addition, the chipset has flexible memory support for LPDDR2, LPDDR3, DDR3, DDR3L and DDR4 to accommodate diverse platform needs. The MT8516's highly integrated platform reduces design simplicity, speeds up time to market and enables slim device form factors for a variety of devices with AI capabilities, including smart speakers, alarm clocks, fire alarms and other home appliances.

MediaTek's MT8516 integrated with DOCOMO's AI Agent API is available to customers today. To learn more about the MT8516, please visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/audio/mt8516.

# # #

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

MediaTek Press Office:

PR@mediatek.com

Kevin Keating, MediaTek

+1- 206-321-7295

10188 Telesis Ct #500, San Diego, CA 92121, USA

SOURCE MediaTek Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mediatek.com

