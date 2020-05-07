DocPanel Adopts MIM Software Inc. for Nuclear Medicine & Radiology Studies

CLEVELAND, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of medical imaging software, announced today that DocPanel has selected MIM Software's Nuclear Medicine platform to strengthen its Oncological Imaging capability.

Over 400 radiologists and Nuclear Medicine physicians participating in the DocPanel marketplace will begin using MIM's software to provide interpretations for Nuclear Medicine, PET/CT, SPECT, and Cardiac studies.

"DocPanel's partnership with MIM Software is groundbreaking," said Philip Templeton, MD FACR, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of DocPanel. "Participating physicians will now have access to the best diagnostic tools to fight cancer through early detection, staging, treatment planning, and clinical research."

DocPanel's unique, on-demand diagnostic imaging marketplace serves over 110 healthcare providers across the United States. In addition, DocPanel provides second opinions for patients in over 35 countries around the world. MIM Software's long-standing leadership in Oncological Imaging secured DocPanel's selection of MIM Software as its strategic advanced visualization partner for these types of studies.

"MIM Software is the benchmark against which all Molecular Imaging viewing platforms are measured. Equally important, it is the willingness of the MIM Software staff to routinely go the extra mile for customers that makes it an invaluable partner for any imaging program," said Dr. Jaideep Sohi, DocPanel Radiologist.

"We are very excited to engage in a partnership with DocPanel," said Andrew Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of MIM Software Inc. "DocPanel brings unique expertise and great services to its customers, and we are pleased to have MIM Software products included as part of DocPanel's service offering to all of its clients."

About DocPanel: (www.docpanel.com)

DocPanel is the world's first on-demand, pay-as-you-go, contract-free service offering radiological reads, second opinions, educational consults, and diagnoses from high-caliber, subspecialty radiologists coming from prestigious academic hospitals in the United States.

About MIM Software: (www.mimsoftware.com)

MIM Software Inc. is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-centered and innovative imaging solutions in the fields of Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuroimaging, Cardiac Imaging, and Radiation Oncology. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, MIM Software is a privately held company with offices worldwide.

