Docquity Works with the Indonesian Ministry of Health in Recruiting over 800 Doctors across Indonesia to Combat COVID-19

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The need for medical personnel at hospitals all across Indonesia increased rapidly ever since COVID-19 hit Indonesia in March. Docquity – S.E Asia's largest professional network of doctors, stepped up to this challenge and in partnership with the Ministry of health (MOH) in Indonesia by helping recruitment and training volunteer medical professionals through its extensive series of courses, lectures, webinars and demonstrations done by senior medical experts.

On 19th March, the health ministry partnered with Docquity and inducted Docquity into the Indonesian Telemedical Alliance (Atensi). Working along with MOH and IDI (Ikatan Dokter Indonesia), Docquity has been working with COVID-19 hospitals, to help register and recruit general practioners & specialists from various provinces all across Indonesia to fight the pandemic. Over 800 doctors have registered through Docquity and many of them are currently assigned to the Kemayoran makeshift COVID-19 hospital in Jakarta.

The chairman of PP Perdatin – Association of Indonesian Anaesthesia & Intensive therapy Doctors, is one of the trainers & senior lecturers conducting the education & development on the Docquity platform, said "One of the core aspects of the training is to focus on the managing & preventing the worsening of the conditions, especially when the patient is critical. This is important as the doctors will be seeing patients who are already in advanced stages of fallout because of COVID-19".

"The co-operation and the support from MOH and PBIDI has been very impactful to ensure development of capability to manage & support COVID-19 patients. We are holding digital training and practical learning sessions with medical professionals almost 2-3 times every day, so that the volunteering medical professionals can get trained and get updated every single day along with senior doctors updating the community on development of COVID-19 cases" said Amit Vithal – Co-Founder of Docquity.

Established in 2015, Docquity is S.E Asia's largest professional network of doctors with over 200,000 doctors on its platform across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand & Vietnam. In Indonesia alone, Docquity has over 85,000 doctors who are active users of the Docquity platform. In partnership with the MOH, Docquity has done over 30 such specific programs with the healthcare professionals and that has included doctors, nurses and medical students, all of whom are fighting COVID-19 from the front lines.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is an extraordinary situation & has highlighted the need of continual education of doctors. Doctors are our heroes and Docquity leveraging the strength of its network of doctors, will continue to innovate to help our heroes fighting the virus in Indonesia and the entire S.E Asian region. " – said Amit.

About Docquity

Docquity was established in 2015 to expand cooperation and knowledge exchange in the healthcare industry. Working exclusively with Medical Institutions and National Medical Associations, Docquity's doctors-only network enables doctors to consult and collaborate with each other while providing Continuing Medical Education & medical conferences directly to doctors' mobiles.

To date, Docquity has over 190,000 verified doctors in 5 countries within S.E Asia and is the largest professional network of doctors in S.E Asia. Docquity is backed by investment from both. Corporate investors such as Itochu Corp Japan and financial VCs including Singapore Press Holdings, Genesia Ventures Japan , Spiral Ventures Japan & Purvi Capital from the United States. Headquartered in Singapore, Docquity has a 127 member team based in Singapore, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.



