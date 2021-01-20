Doc's Sports Service Relaunches Consensus Service to Some Staggering Early Results

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doc's Sports Service, an industry leader in the sports predictions business for nearly 50 years, has relaunched their Doc's Sports Consensus Picks service with new management and a new approach, and the results have been very promising, with eight straight winning days of sports predictions and +43 betting units gained for clients.

Doc's Sports, which began in business in 1971, offers free NFL picks, free NBA picks and free college basketball picks for nearly every game, every day all throughout the year.

Doc's Consensus Service relaunch took place on Jan. 12, 2021, and includes 2-4 sports betting predictions released daily via text message. This service uses a combination of consensus picks from approximately 20 of the top experts in the sports handicapping industry as well as algorithms and sabermetrics pertaining to power rating overlays, as well as adding different sources of sharp money action reports.

"Not only are we reactionary to the line moves throughout the day in Las Vegas, but a closer eye is kept on the East Coast market and the overall global markets as well," said long-time sports insider Mark Parish. "We are following new sources and trusted professional bettors that have thrown away the old handicapping vices of five to 10 years past, and that has helped us to an increased ROI based on new technologies on the right numbers -- this gives us an advantage we did not have before. Taking advantage of line moves throughout the day and tracking those line swings, we find the line value gained in algorithms used for power rating tracking reacting to those changes adds to the arsenal, and gives us the sharpest numbers to bet into with the latest lines and information."

The consensus service releases predictions from not only major sports like NFL, college football, NBA, college basketball, MLB ad NHL, but also golf, NASCAR and even soccer. Whenever Doc's Consensus Service feels like they have an edge in the sports betting market, they will release a prediction. All sports predictions are rated with Doc's Sports Unit Betting System, which rates predictions on a scale of 1-8 units depending on the strength of the prediction.

All first-time Consensus clients can receive a free trial by texting the word "CONSENSUS" to the number 29022. After the free trial ends, clients can purchase a weekly or monthly package at an affordable price.

For more info, contact Wade at [email protected] or call 1-866-238-6696.

