Doctor-Lawyer Sam Cullan Named to Best Lawyers for 2020 in Medical Malpractice & Personal Injury Law

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Cullan, M.D., J.D. of Cullan & Cullan has been named to Best Lawyers for 2020 in Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. The selection marks the fifth time he has been officially recognized by Best Lawyers in America. From 2016 to 2019, he was also given the title of "Lawyer of the Year in Kansas City for Medical Malpractice by Best Lawyers in America." Dr. Cullan is most widely recognized for helping children who sustained catastrophic injuries at birth, brain and spinal cord injuries as well as semi-truck accident cases.

Best Lawyers® is renowned nationwide for its rigorous selection process that relies on the candid peer reviews of other legal professionals. Each year, legal professionals can nominate their peers and provide their own reviews and testimonials about their legal achievements and performances. When it is clear that some candidates are being praised more often than others, Best Lawyers® narrows the selection field and analyzes the feedback closer, eliminating any chances of biases. Eligibility is also checked to make certain no nominees are in poor standing with state or local bar associations. Finally, the selections are made and announced to the public.

This most recent title is an honor for Sam Cullan, M.D., J.D. who is not only a medical doctor, but is also an engineer and an attorney who is licensed to practice law in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Arizona. Dr. Cullan has personally helped people around the country seek justice after being severely injured due to no fault of their own. The settlements and verdicts Dr. Cullan secures for his clients are life changing. The financial resources he obtains for his clients enables them to obtain medical care or nursing care, physical and occupational therapy, remodel their homes to be handicapped accessible, and pay for rehabilitation.

Additional information about the Best Lawyers® selection process and title can be found at https://www.bestlawyers.com/methodology. Inquiring clients can learn more about Sam Cullan, M.D., J.D. and Cullan & Cullan by visiting https://www.doctorspracticinglaw.com/.

