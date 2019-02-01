Doctor Yael Varnado, MD, Shared With Tips on TV Blog Ways to Stay Healthy This Time of Year

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During winter it is easy to hunker down and avoid exercise and other social settings, where there is a greater chance of getting sick. But another approach to winter is to take more pro-active steps that can help everyone be safe and healthy. Trusted Health and Lifestyle Expert, Dr. Yael Varnado, affectionately called "Dr. V," has advice and products to stay as healthy as possible this year. Dr. V is a practicing physician at John Hopkins Hospital. She has garnered the respect of her peers, patients, and the public with her blend of passion-driven clinical knowledge. Dr. V explains why it is important to recognize that winter provides some special challenges for staying healthy.

Dr. Yael Varnada, shares her Winter Wellness Tips

AN IMPORTANT WAY TO SURVIVE COLD AND FLU SEASON

Being sick is not fun, and it can be quite uncomfortable, but Dr. V says that there are ways to minimize that discomfort. A lot of people find their noses get sore and red with so much blowing using ordinary tissues, but that does not have to be the case. Puffs Plus Lotion is dermatologist tested to be gentle on skin, and its touch of lotion helps comfort and soothe irritated noses better than ordinary tissues. When one has a cold or the flu, they can avoid a sore nose by reaching for soft, soothing tissue, like Puffs Plus Lotion. It will help to comfort and soothe your nose while you are sick which makes a huge difference. After all, a nose in need deserves the comfort of Puffs, indeed! For more information, visit www.Puffs.com.

WHAT TO DO WHEN SICK

Last flu season was the worst in nearly a decade. If a person does come down with the flu this winter, Dr. V says they should be prepared by having Boiron's Oscillococcinum on hand to help reduce its severity and duration. Recognized as the #1 pharmacist recommended brand, Oscillococcinum is for everyone age 2 and up. It has been shown in clinical studies to relieve flu-like symptoms such as body aches, headache, fever, chills, and fatigue. This homeopathic medicine is widely available in local supermarkets or pharmacies. It is so easy to take. Individually-packaged doses of small pellets quickly dissolve under the tongue; no water, chewing, or swallowing is required. Kids love the taste! Unlike other flu medicines, Oscillococcinum is non-drowsy and has no known interactions with other medications or supplements. For more information, visit www.oscillo.com.

SUGGESTIONS TO AVOIDING GETTING SICK THIS TIME OF YEAR

As most people know, the main way cold and flu is transmitted either through direct contact with an infected person, or touching surfaces. That is why Dr. V says it is so important for everyone to wash their hands often and with a quality antibacterial soap. She always keeps a bottle of Dial Complete® 2-In-1 Foaming Hand Wash close by. It is an innovative 2-in-1 moisturizing and antibacterial formula that foams up into a rich, creamy lather. It kills 99.99% of bacteria, and because of the moisturizing ingredients, it will not dry out hands, even after repeated washing. It smells good too. It is available in four scents: Manuka Honey, Pearl Essence, Rose Oil, Mint, and Shea. Washing of hands is one of the most important things people can do to keep from spreading the cold and flu viruses. For more information, visit www.dialsoap.com.

OTHER WINTER WELLNESS TIPS

As winter weather sets in, grape juice is the perfect drink to add to a routine. Welch's 100% Grape Juice provides a massive punch of vitamin C to help support a healthy immune system, especially during the cold winter months. Dr. V says that what people might not know is that Welch's 100% Grape Juice contains more antioxidants than other superfruit juices, such as acai and blueberry; and just one 8-ounce glass of grape juice contains 120% of the daily value of vitamin C. Welch's 100% Grape Juice crushes the whole grape with thick skin, seeds and all to pack in 400 grapes into each bottle. For more information, visit www.welchs.com.

