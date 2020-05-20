Doctor.com launches VirtualVisit: a free, first-of-its-kind telemedicine solution integrated with patient acquisition and review capture capabilities

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor.com announced the launch of VirtualVisit — a new telemedicine solution that enables any provider to start practicing medicine virtually in less than 5 minutes, completely free of charge. Unlike recent entrants into the telehealth market, VirtualVisit is the only telemedicine solution that features in-app patient review collection, free text messaging, and integration with the leading consumer healthcare websites — empowering providers to enhance the online visibility and reputation of their practices and capture new patient opportunities from across the web, even during the COVID-19 crisis.

VirtualVisit offers fully HIPAA-compliant video conferencing that works on any device (smartphone, tablet, or computer) and requires no downloads, training, or complex integrations. Patients simply click a link they receive via email or text message, and they are immediately connected with the provider in a high-definition video conference.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted care delivery as we know it and rapidly accelerated patient adoption of telemedicine. Doctor.com has developed a brand-new and completely free telemedicine solution that allows providers to get their 'virtual practices' up and running in minutes and, more importantly, will help them rebuild and grow their patient base well beyond the pandemic," said Andrei Zimiles, CEO of Doctor.com. "Before launching VirtualVisit, we closely studied the telemedicine space through the lens of our provider community and identified a huge gap between complicated and expensive solutions that require major workflow changes and free, nonsecure video chat services that were not built for healthcare use. We designed VirtualVisit to fill that gap. It offers more free features and integrations than any other solution and is purpose-built to tackle the challenges expressed by providers on the front lines. This is our way of fighting back against the pandemic and supporting healthcare professionals during these challenging times."

"Doctor.com VirtualVisit goes beyond just keeping the doors open for existing patients. It aims to help practices build a pipeline of new patients virtually and solve the challenge of declining office visits — helping providers regain financial control of their practices," said Mara Kaufman, Chief Customer Officer of Doctor.com. "In areas under lockdown, significant pent-up demand for elective procedures presents a massive opportunity for private practices and hospitals. As the country reopens, new patients who had virtual consultations can be scheduled for follow-up visits in person, and patients who are still hesitant about visiting a medical office can still engage virtually. Providers can use VirtualVisit to proliferate reviews and gain exposure to new patients searching for care online. Many doctors in our community are already seeing great results with this strategy, and we remain committed to continuously improving VirtualVisit based on feedback from users."

Doctor.com enables healthcare providers and organizations to engage patients at key touchpoints in their online search for care through web-wide listings and reputation management, online scheduling, and now virtual visits — all in one complete platform that integrates with every major search engine and provider directory.

VirtualVisit Key Benefits:

Free of charge: VirtualVisit is completely free with no credit card required at any time. VirtualVisit even includes features that others charge a premium for, such as text message invitations to patients, screen-sharing, and HD video.

ReviewRequest and syndication to the Doctor.com network: Doctor.com's sophisticated review capture and syndication technology is natively integrated with VirtualVisit. If enabled, patients are invited to share a review after each video call ends. The entire review experience happens within the VirtualVisit interface, and reviews are syndicated to top healthcare sites and search engines automatically.

Compliance, security, and privacy: VirtualVisit is fully encrypted and HIPAA compliant (including a signed Business Associate Agreement). The provider's personal phone number and email address are hidden from patients at all times.

Powerful HD video features: Video calls are connected in high definition on any device and streamlined reliably through world-class infrastructure. A reversible camera function makes it easy for patients to show providers anything on their body that needs a doctor's attention.





Video calls are connected in high definition on any device and streamlined reliably through world-class infrastructure. A reversible camera function makes it easy for patients to show providers anything on their body that needs a doctor's attention. Enterprise version available: For hospitals and larger healthcare organizations, an enterprise version of VirtualVisit, with additional features and integration capabilities, is available.

Providers can learn more about VirtualVisit and sign up for free at: www.doctor.com/virtualvisit .

About Doctor.com

Doctor.com empowers healthcare organizations to deliver a better customer experience at every step of the patient journey. As the universal source of truth and system of record for managing consumer-facing provider data across the industry, Doctor.com provides the critical infrastructure and integrations necessary to enable modern digital experiences for patients. Doctor.com clients benefit from best-in-class provider data, turnkey physician-to-patient engagement, and seamless integrations with the most prominent healthcare directories, search engines, social media platforms, and EHR/PM systems. As a result, thousands of clients, including leading brands in the life sciences industry, 200+ leading hospitals and health systems, and 30,000+ private practices, have been empowered by Doctor.com to enhance their digital presence and credibility, increase patient trust, and grow their business.

Press Contact

Erin Kitchen

[email protected]

SOURCE Doctor.com

Related Links

http://www.doctor.com

