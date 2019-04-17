DoctorLogic Attending 2019 AACD Conference and Exclusive Sponsor of Amazon Best Selling Author, Justin Patton Book Signing

DALLAS, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DoctorLogic, the official website partner of the AACD, will be attending the 2019 AACD (American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry) Scientific Session on April 24 - 27 at the San Diego Convention Center for the fourth consecutive year. AACD members are encouraged to visit Booth #1037 to learn about discounted pricing on the DoctorLogic Website Marketing Platform and a one-year free trial to the DoctorLogic Smile Gallery software plugin.

(PRNewsfoto/DoctorLogic)

"The Smile Gallery software plugin works on any website and allows members to add before-and-after photos easily to showcase their talent. In addition, they can add keyword rich content to each gallery, which can greatly improve their organic search rankings," says DoctorLogic's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Andre Riley. "A strong online presence can significantly impact a dental practice and influence patient behavior. We're excited to continue our partnership with the AACD and offer our services to their members at a special rate."

In addition to exhibiting in the exhibit hall, DoctorLogic is the proud sponsor of the Justin Patton book signing of his Amazon Best Selling book "Bold New You - 6 Breakthroughs to Playing Bigger in Leadership, Business, and Life" on April 26 starting at 12:30pm - 1:30pm at our booth #1037. This event is opened to the first 250 attendees.

Justin Patton is an energetic, international speaker and executive coach who empowers leaders to communicate and lead with stronger presence and impact. As the Keynote Speaker at the AACD, Justin will be focusing on how to lead your practice to success.

DoctorLogic has helped over 1,000 doctors dramatically increase their internet leads with their patent-pending software that uses smile galleries, patient reviews, and procedure pages to create up to 100X more Google-friendly content within your website. DoctorLogic websites target up to 50,000 relevant local keyword patterns about your practice. We offer responsive, proven designs, unlimited on-page editing, ongoing technology upgrades, Google algorithm updates, and exclusive custom content so that your website ranks.

Media Contact:

Keisha Dunstan

(469) 275-6473

212886@email4pr.com

SOURCE DoctorLogic