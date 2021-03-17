Doctors Address COVID-19 Vaccine Myths During Spanish-Language Webinar

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) and Loma Linda University Health (LLUH) will host a COVID-19 webinar for Spanish-speaking populations in the Inland Empire on Sunday, March 21, from 5-6 p.m.

(PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP))

The free interactive webinar will feature a panel of physicians addressing common COVID-19 vaccine myths and will include a Q&A session where viewers can submit questions for clinical review and response. The program will air on IEHP's YouTube channel on and will be presented in Spanish only. This webinar is open to the general public and no registration is needed.

Panelists include: Dr. Liset Stoletniy, LLUH pulmonologist, Dr. Dafne Moretta, LLUH cardiologist, and Dr. Ernesto Campos, IEHP senior director of health services. The conversation will be moderated by Cesar Armendariz, IEHP's senior director of community health.

"Factual information can help curb anxiety and uncertainty — and understanding the COVID-19 virus and vaccines to make an informed decision is no different," said Dr. Stoletniy. "I am hopeful that we can help our community make informed decisions for themselves and their families to ensure their health and safety."

IEHP and LLUH generally serve Medi-Cal and Medi-Care populations who largely identify as Hispanic or Latino. IEHP alone serves a population of 1.3 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino County, with 56% of its Medi-Cal population identifying as Hispanic.

The pandemic has disproportionately affected California's Hispanic and Latino communities with a COVID-19 death rate 21% higher than the statewide populations (as indicated from state data).

"Providing our Members and Communities with accurate COVID-19 information is critical," said Dr. Campos. "Each population we serve is incredibly unique and we need to do all we can to meet our neighbors where they are. No COVID-19 question or concern is too big or small for this event and we hope that this webinar provides our Spanish-speaking communities with the information they need to live their healthiest life, in the present and beyond."

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.3 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Related Links

http://www.iehp.org

