Doctors Making Housecalls Saves Assisted Living Corporation Millions Via Onsite, Proactive Primary Care

DMHC Assisted Living stats:

6 month increase in Length of Stay.

Estimated cost savings of $5 million .

. 60% reduced 30-day readmissions.

40% reduced hospitalizations.

70% reduced ER trips.

8.1% reduction in overall healthcare costs.

Between January 2017 and July 2019, 236 assisted living residents under the care of DMHC clinicians remained in their communities an average of 6 months longer than 7,863 residents whose healthcare was provided by other clinicians. Data were obtained from a large assisted living corporation headquartered in North Carolina.

For the DMHC residents, the value of 6 additional months of quality life is immeasurable. Unnecessary transfers to nursing homes is often avoided. For the assisted living corporation, the cost savings solely for this group of residents is estimated at nearly $5 million.

DMHC achieves these superior outcomes for assisted living residents and their communities through proactive, onsite healthcare. Its accomplishments have been well-documented by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) based on its participation in a 7-year, national research study (The Independence at Home Demonstration) in which DMHC consistently outperforms all CMS quality-of-care benchmarks.

DMHC is currently seeking to partner with additional assisted living corporations as a preferred provider of onsite primary care services.

About Doctors Making Housecalls

Doctors Making Housecalls (DMHC) is the largest geriatric medical practice in the U.S. southeast. It has repeatedly been honored by CMS as a leader in achieving exceptional healthcare outcomes for the medically complex and high-risk residents living in nearly 400 North Carolina assisted living communities.

