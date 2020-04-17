DocuCopies Now Ships Yearbooks Direct to Students, Teachers and Parents

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to better serve their yearbook printing clients this year, the online printing company DocuCopies.com announced new, flexible shipping options this week.

Spring has always brought an onslaught of yearbooks and memory books from schools, home school groups, clubs, teams, dance troupes and more. But as districts and organizations from coast to coast shut their doors to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, many are left wondering how – or if – their kids will get their class yearbooks.

15% off yearbook printing through May 31. DocuCopies ships yearbooks direct to students, teachers and parents.

Customers printing yearbooks with DocuCopies now have three options:

Ship Direct to Students

Customers upload their address list along with their artwork. DocuCopies mails the yearbooks in padded, protective envelopes. Ship to Teachers or Volunteers

Some schools and districts have volunteers ready to deliver books by hand. Customers can choose "Split Shipping" when checking out to split the delivery into bundles. Ship to One Location

Carts over $125 receive free UPS Ground shipping to one location.

DocuCopies offers Perfect Binding, Spiral Binding and Stapled Booklet (Saddlestitch) Binding for their custom yearbook printing. Books can be further customized with colored spirals, plastic covers and other options.

For more information on DocuCopies and their online yearbook printing services, visit them at https://www.DocuCopies.com or call (877) 222-4842.

