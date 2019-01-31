Docuformas, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Announces Successful Consent Solicitation In Relation To Its Outstanding 9.250% Senior Notes Due 2022

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Docuformas, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Docuformas" or the "Company") today announces that, pursuant to its previously announced consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") made through Docuformas' Consent Solicitation Statement dated as of January 16, 2019 (and as amended on January 25, 2019, the "Consent Solicitation Statement"), it has received consents from holders representing a majority in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 9.250% Senior Notes due 2022 (CUSIP/ISIN Nos. 25615WAA1/US25615WAA18 and P36035AA4/USP36035AA46) (the "Notes"), issued under an indenture, dated as of October 11, 2017 (the "Indenture"), by and among Docuformas, certain subsidiaries of Docuformas, as guarantors, and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, to amend the "Limitation on Indebtedness" covenant and the definition of "Permitted Liens" set forth in the Indenture.

Consequently, the Company will enter into a supplemental indenture (the "Supplemental Indenture") to the Indenture to effect the amendments approved in the Consent Solicitation, as more fully described in the Consent Solicitation Statement. The Supplemental Indenture will only become operative upon payment of the consent fee of U.S.$7.50 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of the Notes in respect of which the consents have been validly delivered and not validly revoked pursuant to the terms of the Consent Solicitation Statement to the Information and Tabulation Agent and the satisfaction or waiver of other conditions, as more fully described in the Consent Solicitation Statement. The Company expects to pay the consent fee on or around February 6, 2019.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and they may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Any questions or requests for assistance regarding the Consent Solicitation may be made to UBS Investment Bank at (888) 719-4210 (U.S. toll-free) or (203) 719-4210 (collect). Questions or requests for assistance or additional copies of the Consent Solicitation Statement and any related documents may be directed to D. F. King & Co., Inc. (the "Information and Tabulation Agent") at docuformas@dfking.com or at (877) 732-3617 (U.S. toll free) or (212) 269-5550 (collect). Copies of the Consent Solicitation Statement and any related documents are available at 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York, 10005, or at docuformas@dfking.com.

About Docuformas

Docuformas is the one of the largest independent leasing company in Mexico, when compared to the companies that report information to AMSOFAC. Docuformas specializes in providing financing solutions for the acquisition of productive assets and equipment by mostly small and medium-sized enterprises. Substantially all of Docuformas' assets and properties are located in Mexico and substantially all of Docuformas' revenues derive from its business operations in Mexico.

