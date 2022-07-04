Document Outsourcing Market Recorded 4.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Canon Inc | Technavio

Document Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The document outsourcing market report covers the following areas:

Document Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Major Driver:

The need for cost reduction, enhanced efficiency, and regulatory compliance is a major factor driving the global document outsourcing market share growth.

Various organizations around the world are opting to outsource their document management services to eliminate the time, costs, and inconvenience associated with in-house document management services. Moreover, developing an in-house document management solution also involves the risk of failure, which may result in an increase in the costs and time required for its development.

To avoid such risks and to enhance the efficiency of the document management process, organizations are readily opting for the outsourcing of document management solutions. In 2019, the cost of data breaches in organizations with no automated data handling rose by an estimated $0.73 million across the world. Considering such an increase in the cost of data breaches, organizations worldwide are looking for reliable outsourcing services. This, in turn, is driving the global document outsourcing market.

Major Challenge:

The data security issues in outsourcing will be a major challenge for the global document outsourcing market share growth during the forecast period.

There are security concerns associated with the use of outsourcing services, such as ensuring the privacy of sensitive data and the quality of services. Outsourcing vendors deal with data from several businesses simultaneously and use the same servers and devices to store the data, which may lead to the merging or leaking of sensitive and confidential information. Outsourcing companies must deploy effective security measures and secure platforms that must comply with stringent data protection regulations.

If an outsourcing service provider fails to ensure the safety of the documents, clients can take legal action against the vendor, which, in turn, can have a negative impact on the brand identity and image of the outsourcing service provider/vendor. This also hampers the revenue and the consumer base of the company. Meanwhile, any leakage of confidential information may cause a significant revenue loss for several companies.

Document Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Outsourcing services

Onsite contracted services



Statement printing services



DPO service

Document Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 15.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.50 Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HP Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Xerox Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Data processing and outsourced services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Outsourcing services

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Outsourcing services - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Outsourcing services

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Outsourcing services

5.3 Onsite contracted services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Onsite contracted services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Onsite contracted services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Statement printing services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Statement printing services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Statement printing services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 DPO services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: DPO services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: DPO services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Outsourcing services

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Outsourcing services

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 45: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 46: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 48: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Canon Inc.

10.5 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 55: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 56: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 58: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 HP Inc.

Exhibit 60: HP Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: HP Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: HP Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 63: HP Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: HP Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Konica Minolta Inc.

Exhibit 65: Konica Minolta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Konica Minolta Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Konica Minolta Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Lexmark International Inc.

Exhibit 69: Lexmark International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Lexmark International Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Lexmark International Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 72: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Seiko Epson Corp.

Exhibit 76: Seiko Epson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Seiko Epson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 79: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Seiko Epson Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 81: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Toshiba Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 84: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Xerox Corp.

Exhibit 86: Xerox Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Xerox Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Xerox Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 89: Xerox Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

