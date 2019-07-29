Documentary Showcase Treks Across the Old West With 'Unbranded'

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, the weekly series providing a platform for independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues, presents Unbranded on Friday, August 2, a journey that celebrates the return of an icon of the American West, the wild mustang.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE premieres Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Unbranded on Documentary Showcase on the Scientology Network

Unbranded follows four young cowboys who ride wild mustangs from the Mexico border to Canada, through 3,000 miles of the wildest terrain of the American West—all in hopes of raising awareness for the plight of America's burgeoning wild mustang population. During their epic journey, friendships are tested and the trail ultimately leads to one of self-discovery.

Unbranded director Phillip Baribeau's stunningly cinematic documentary feature was shot over five months across five states, with breathtaking shots of crossings through Yellowstone, Grand Canyon and Glacier National Parks. The four young riders and 16 mustangs traversed through difficult terrain on mostly public lands to promote awareness of the issue and to encourage adoption of wild mustangs.

The plot was conceived by Ben Masters, whose strong admiration for the breed motivated him to recruit three friends, all recent Texas A&M graduates, to embark on the arduous journey together. The film follows Ben and his friends as they choose and train the horses and set off on a journey reminiscent of the old American frontier.

Unbranded has claimed top audience awards at the Hot Docs, Telluride International and Mountainfilm film festivals.

ABOUT PHILLIP BARIBEAU

Phillip Baribeau is a director and cinematographer who followed his passions for film, storytelling and adventure by earning a degree in media and theater arts from Montana State University. Phillip has worked on the broadcast series Destination Extreme on National Geographic, and Ax Men and Mountain Men on The History Channel. Phillip won Best Overall Film at the Baku Film Festival in Azerbaijan for the short film Land of Fire. Unbranded is his first credit as director for a feature-length film.

ABOUT BEN MASTERS

Ben Masters is a filmmaker, writer, and horse packer. He studied wildlife biology at Texas A&M University and is the wildlife management chair on the BLM volunteer Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board. Ben writes for National Geographic Adventure and Western Horseman, and is a published author. He is currently directing a series of character-driven conservation short films.

ABOUT DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE

Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE debuts films weekly from award-winning independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.

For more information, visit Scientology.tv/docs.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 238 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at Scientology.tv and is available through satellite television, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

CONTACT:

Media Relations

(323) 960-3500

mediarelations@churchofscientology.net

Related Images

unbranded-on-documentary-showcase.jpg

Unbranded on Documentary Showcase

Unbranded on Documentary Showcase on the Scientology Network

unbranded-follows-four-young.png

Unbranded follows four young cowboys who ride wild mustangs

Unbranded follows four young cowboys who ride wild mustangs from the Mexico border to Canada.

unbranded-has-claimed-top-audience.jpg

Unbranded has claimed top audience awards

Unbranded has claimed top audience awards at the Hot Docs, Telluride International and Mountainfilm film festivals.

documentary-showcase.jpg

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tl-ZYMm1uI

SOURCE Scientology Network

Related Links

https://www.scientology.tv

