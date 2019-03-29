Documentary "The Manufacturing Era" Reveals How Dongguan Will Lead in Advanced Manufacturing Under the Greater Bay Area Development Plan

DONGGUAN, China, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- How will Dongguan, a city well-known for manufacturing in Guangdong province, march forward as the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area continues? A documentary series "The Manufacturing Era" has been a recent hit in China, showing the world the status quo of the city's manufacturing industry and its efforts for transformation.

Taking "Dongguan manufacturing" as an example, the documentary once again attracts global attention to "Made in China". A pool of technicians with vitality in innovation and entrepreneurship in an open economy enabled the city's advanced manufacturing to be more globally competitive, said experts at a meeting on the film held by the Information Office of Dongguan Municipality on March 28.

The first episode introduces how companies, workers and technicians in Dongguan learn to operate robots, improve techniques for efficient production and carve out competitive products. It tells the city is seeking a change amid the trend of industrial transformation and upgrading. The fundamental elements for advanced manufacturing include precision, scale and efficiency, together with competent technical personnel that require long-term training. Experts viewed that a pool of technicians would give Dongguan more comparative advantages when building a world-class advanced manufacturing cluster.

By 2020, Dongguan will foster 10,000 international skilled talents, introduce another 10,000 personnel with craftsmanship in urgent need, and promote one million people to enhance academic achievement and skills.

The second episode introduces a host of ambitious Dongguan businessmen promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. It echoes the fact that Dongguan is creating a sound environment for global business to energize market players, noted Bai Ming, deputy director of the International Market Institute at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation at the meeting. Official data shows that Dongguan was home to over 1.15 million market entities by the end of 2018, and attracted 102 foreign-funded projects worth over USD 10 million for each in 2018 alone, with the total contract value up to USD 3.65 billion.

Meanwhile, experts pointed out that with the development of the Greater Bay Area, Dongguan would become more capable of having its innovation outcomes commercialized, which is of great importance to energize the market. Liang Weidong, Secretary of the CPC Dongguan Municipal Committee, said in a recent interview that going ahead, an improved industrial network will allow Dongguan to contribute to the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Macao Science and Technology Innovation Corridor and strengthen its capabilities of research, development and commercialization of R&D outcomes. Beyond increased cooperation with the core cities like Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macao, Dongguan will further bring together major scientific and technological infrastructure, research institutes, and innovative firms and talents. That's how it can vitalize all innovative players and grow into China's demonstration zone for transferring and commercializing innovations.

As the series show, an increasing number of Dongguan firms are embracing globalization, with many setting up factories overseas. The Dongguan-based ceramics manufacturer Marco Polo Group has established a factory in Tennessee of US. Vivo, a technology company, has founded its plants in Jakarta, Indonesia and Delhi, India. The Dongguan watch maker Dailywin now owns a factory in Switzerland.

Dongguan companies always give priorities to efficiency, quality and cost, so they can outweigh counterparts in going global, said the representative from the Marco Polo Group, adding that with advanced equipment, they can produce top quality products.

According to Liang Weihao, president of Dailywin, there are about 1.1 billion watches made worldwide every year. Among them, 70 million are from Switzerland, yet 90% of the parts are manufactured in China. The shared aspiration for better quality and manufacturing strength has bridged the two countries to cooperate closely and open a wider global market.

Experts believed the continuous development of the Greater Bay Area has enabled Dongguan companies to expand their business overseas at a faster pace. The city should further cooperate with Hong Kong and Macao in essential fields like investment and trade, industrial transformation and market development, to jointly promote the Belt and Road Initiative and pursue all-round opening up as a showcase.

