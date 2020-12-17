Docupace Donates 90,000 Meals to Local Food Banks

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, announced today that the company and its employees have teamed up to donate 90,000 meals through 100 food banks across the U.S. through its "Give Thanks By Giving Back" campaign. The donations took place over the past three weeks of December.

"As a nationwide company serving a variety of firms on their financial planning and investment needs, we recognize that the vitality of our local communities is indispensable," said Ryan George, chief marketing officer at Docupace. "Many of these communities are experiencing the rippling effects from COVID, and as such, we felt compelled to address their needs and provide as much support as we can in this challenging time."

Historically, Docupace has sent gifts and care packages to the office locations of its enterprise clients during the holidays, but given the devastating impact of the pandemic and most back-office operations still working remotely, leadership decided this year to reinvest in our communities. Docupace made monetary donations to local food banks which serve the communities of its enterprise clients. This included charities up and down both coasts, the areas surrounding Docupace office in Los Angeles and Des Moines, Iowa, as well as many local food banks located in the Midwest. In addition, the company's employees own donations exceeded the company's challenge match.

Docupace recognized the COVID-driven economic shock which shuttered more than 163,000 businesses - nearly 100,000 of those permanently - in addition to the 68 million Americans who have lost employment since March.

"It's great to see our company and our team members band together to help those in need," said Christina Cavalli, director of human resources at Docupace. "Serving others with care has always been a part of our DNA and this year doing so matters even more because of the devastation from COVID."

About Docupace

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors.

With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve a variety of firms, including some of the largest in the financial services industry, through a combination of proven technology and hands-on service. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com .

