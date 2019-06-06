DocuSign Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world's #1 eSignature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud for digitally transforming how organizations prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2019.

"Overall, we posted a solid first quarter for Fiscal 2020—revenues grew 37% year-over-year, we were again profitable on a non-GAAP basis, and we now have over half a million paying customers around the world. What's more, we are seeing strong results from the work we've done to optimize our go-to-market sales motion, bringing in net new customers and expanding use cases within our installed base. And with the announcement of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud this quarter—our suite of products and integrations for automating the entire agreement process—we can now deliver a much broader set of solutions to market, positioning us as the next 'must-have' cloud." said Dan Springer, CEO of DocuSign.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $214.0 million , an increase of 37% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $201.5 million , an increase of 36% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $12.5 million , an increase of 64% year-over-year.

was , an increase of 37% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was , an increase of 36% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was , an increase of 64% year-over-year. Billings were $215.0 million , an increase of 27% year-over-year.

were , an increase of 27% year-over-year. GAAP gross margin was 76%, compared to 63% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 79% compared to 80% in the same period last year.

was 76%, compared to 63% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 79% compared to 80% in the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.27 on 172 million shares outstanding compared to GAAP net loss per share of $7.46 in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 on 36 million shares outstanding.

was on 172 million shares outstanding compared to GAAP net loss per share of in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 on 36 million shares outstanding. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.07 on 189 million shares outstanding compared to non-GAAP net income per share of $0.01 in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 on 60 million shares outstanding.

was on 189 million shares outstanding compared to non-GAAP net income per share of in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 on 60 million shares outstanding. Net cash provided by operating activities was $45.7 million , compared to $15.0 million in the same period last year.

was , compared to in the same period last year. Free cash flow was $30.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to free cash flow of $8.8 million in the same period last year.

was in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to free cash flow of in the same period last year. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $937.0 million at the end of the quarter.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."

Operational and Other Financial Highlights

DocuSign Agreement Cloud. In March the company announced the DocuSign Agreement Cloud—a suite of more than a dozen products and 350 integrations for digitally transforming how organizations prepare, sign, act on and manage agreements. By helping to automate and connect the entire agreement process, the DocuSign Agreement Cloud allows organizations to do business faster, with less risk, and lower costs, and in turn deliver better experiences for customers, partners, and employees. This comprehensive suite defines a new category of cloud software that we believe has the potential to significantly expand our total addressable market.

In March the company announced the DocuSign Agreement Cloud—a suite of more than a dozen products and 350 integrations for digitally transforming how organizations prepare, sign, act on and manage agreements. By helping to automate and connect the entire agreement process, the DocuSign Agreement Cloud allows organizations to do business faster, with less risk, and lower costs, and in turn deliver better experiences for customers, partners, and employees. This comprehensive suite defines a new category of cloud software that we believe has the potential to significantly expand our total addressable market. DocuSign Spring 19 Release. The company launched several new products and updates as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud: DocuSign Gen for Salesforce, which simplifies and accelerates the generation of signature-ready contracts from within Salesforce; DocuSign Click, which allows organizations of any size to capture consent to standard agreement terms on websites, such as a privacy policy, with a single click; and DocuSign Identify, which enables companies to automate the verification of government-issued IDs and European eIDs, for transactions that require them.

The company launched several new products and updates as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud: DocuSign Gen for Salesforce, which simplifies and accelerates the generation of signature-ready contracts from within Salesforce; DocuSign Click, which allows organizations of any size to capture consent to standard agreement terms on websites, such as a privacy policy, with a single click; and DocuSign Identify, which enables companies to automate the verification of government-issued IDs and European eIDs, for transactions that require them. Seal Software Investment. The company announced a $15 million investment in Seal Software, a leader in artificial intelligence. Building on the partnership between DocuSign and Seal Software, this investment in Seal's artificial intelligence-based agreement discovery and analytics solutions builds on DocuSign's commitment to make the DocuSign Agreement Cloud offering smarter and more impactful for customers.

Outlook

The company currently expects the following guidance:

• Quarter ending July 31, 2019 (in millions, except percentages):







Total revenue $218 to $222 Billings $215 to $225 Non-GAAP gross margin 78% to 80% Non-GAAP sales and marketing 48% to 50% Non-GAAP research and development 15% to 17% Non-GAAP general and administrative 10% to 14% Interest and other income (expense) $3 to $4 Provision for income taxes $2 to $2.2 Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 185 to 190



• Year ending January 31, 2020 (in millions, except percentages):







Total revenue $917 to $922 Billings $1,010 to $1,030 Non-GAAP gross margin 78% to 80% Non-GAAP sales and marketing 48% to 50% Non-GAAP research and development 15% to 17% Non-GAAP general and administrative 10% to 13% Interest and other income (expense) $12 to $16 Provision for income taxes $8 to $10 Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 190 to 195

The company has not reconciled its expectations of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Webcast Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call on June 6, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) June 20, 2019 using the passcode 13690792.

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature: the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than 500,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2003-2019. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).

Investor Relations:

Annie Leschin

VP Investor Relations

investors@docusign.com

Media Relations:

Adrian Wainwright

Head of Communications

media@docusign.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include statements about expected financial metrics, such as revenue, billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-financial metrics, such as customer growth, as well as statements related to the benefits of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, our estimated total addressable market and the impact of DocuSign Agreement Cloud on such market, the potential benefits of our investment in, and partnership with, Seal Software, and our ability to deliver product innovation. They also include statements about our possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth opportunities and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "believe," "could," "potential," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to estimate the size of our total addressable market; our ability to sustain and manage our growth and future expenses, achieve and maintain future profitability, attract new customers and maintain and expand our existing customer base; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs, rapid technological change and increased competition in our market; our ability to compete effectively, expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to successfully integrate SpringCM's operations; our ability to pay off our convertible senior notes when due; our ability to successfully defend assertions by third parties that we violate their intellectual property rights; and our ability to respond to a network or data security incident that allows unauthorized access to our network or data or our customers' data. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the section titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2019, and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our convertible senior notes issued in September 2018, and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods.

Free cash flows: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

DOCUSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018 Revenue:





Subscription $ 201,458



$ 148,198

Professional services and other 12,504



7,610

Total revenue 213,962



155,808

Cost of revenue:





Subscription 33,119



32,438

Professional services and other 18,900



25,856

Total cost of revenue 52,019



58,294

Gross profit 161,943



97,514

Operating expenses:





Sales and marketing 129,936



191,085

Research and development 37,183



70,870

General and administrative 37,261



103,117

Total expenses 204,380



365,072

Loss from operations (42,437)



(267,558)

Interest expense (7,156)



(193)

Interest income and other income (expense), net 5,217



(2,228)

Loss before provision for income taxes (44,376)



(269,979)

Provision for income taxes 1,346



708

Net loss $ (45,722)



$ (270,687)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.27)



$ (7.46)

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 172,101



36,334









Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:





Cost of revenue—subscription $ 2,282



$ 9,955

Cost of revenue—professional services 3,440



16,045

Sales and marketing 18,102



112,481

Research and development 7,317



47,268

General and administrative 11,130



84,045



DOCUSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands) April 30, 2019

January 31, 2019 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 236,476



$ 517,811

Investments—current 515,648



251,203

Restricted cash 167



367

Accounts receivable 117,134



174,548

Contract assets—current 13,360



10,616

Prepaid expense and other current assets 39,341



29,976

Total current assets 922,126



984,521

Investments—noncurrent 184,683



164,220

Property and equipment, net 84,094



75,832

Operating lease right-of-use assets 143,361



—

Goodwill 194,775



195,225

Intangible assets, net 69,490



74,203

Deferred contract acquisition costs—noncurrent 115,924



112,583

Other assets—noncurrent 23,947



8,833

Total assets $ 1,738,400



$ 1,615,417

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 21,436



$ 19,590

Accrued expenses 28,133



21,755

Accrued compensation 57,684



77,553

Contract liabilities—current 385,460



381,060

Operating lease liabilities—current 16,921



—

Deferred rent—current —



2,452

Other liabilities—current 12,973



13,903

Total current liabilities 522,607



516,313

Convertible senior notes, net 445,385



438,932

Contract liabilities—noncurrent 7,586



7,712

Operating lease liabilities—noncurrent 154,778



—

Deferred rent—noncurrent —



24,195

Deferred tax liability—noncurrent 4,267



4,207

Other liabilities—noncurrent 6,095



9,696

Total liabilities 1,140,718



1,001,055

Stockholders' equity





Common stock 17



17

Additional paid-in capital 1,575,471



1,545,088

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,258)



(1,965)

Accumulated deficit (974,548)



(928,778)

Total stockholders' equity 597,682



614,362

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,738,400



$ 1,615,417



DOCUSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (45,722)



$ (270,687)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 11,971



8,600

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs 14,260



9,246

Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs 6,454



—

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 4,128



—

Stock-based compensation expense 42,271



269,794

Deferred income taxes 52



(6)

Other (1,111)



2,225

Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable 57,414



19,622

Contract assets (2,701)



2,546

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,107)



(6,519)

Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (20,487)



(12,326)

Other assets 541



440

Accounts payable 282



(7,218)

Accrued expenses 6,442



3,302

Accrued compensation (19,869)



(16,947)

Contract liabilities 4,274



12,611

Operating lease liabilities (3,705)



—

Other liabilities (1,732)



309

Net cash provided by operating activities 45,655



14,992

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (375,211)



—

Maturities of marketable securities 92,457



—

Purchases of strategic investments (15,500)



—

Purchases of property and equipment (15,237)



(6,184)

Net cash used in investing activities (313,491)



(6,184)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement (56,137)



—

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 32,254



7,815

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 10,563



—

Payment of deferred offering costs —



(2,194)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (13,320)



5,621

Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (379)



(2,069)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (281,535)



12,360

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 518,178



257,436

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 236,643



$ 269,796



DOCUSIGN, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin:





Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2019

2018 GAAP gross profit $ 161,943



$ 97,514

Add: Stock-based compensation 5,722



26,000

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,627



1,668

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 652



—

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 169,944



$ 125,182

GAAP gross margin 76 %

63 % Non-GAAP adjustments 3 %

17 % Non-GAAP gross margin 79 %

80 %







GAAP subscription gross profit $ 168,339



$ 115,760

Add: Stock-based compensation 2,282



9,955

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,627



1,668

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 221



—

Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 172,469



$ 127,383

GAAP subscription gross margin 84 %

78 % Non-GAAP adjustments 2 %

8 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 86 %

86 %







GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (6,396)



$ (18,246)

Add: Stock-based compensation 3,440



16,045

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 431



—

Non-GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (2,525)



$ (2,201)

GAAP professional services and other gross margin (51) %

(240) % Non-GAAP adjustments 31 %

211 % Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin (20) %

(29) %

Reconciliation of operating expenses:



Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2019

2018 GAAP sales and marketing $ 129,936



$ 191,085

Less: Stock-based compensation (18,102)



(112,481)

Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (3,106)



(765)

Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (2,351)



—

Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 106,377



$ 77,839

GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 61 %

123 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 50 %

50 %







GAAP research and development $ 37,183



$ 70,870

Less: Stock-based compensation (7,317)



(47,268)

Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (1,150)



—

Non-GAAP research and development $ 28,716



$ 23,602

GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 17 %

45 % Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 13 %

15 %







GAAP general and administrative $ 37,261



$ 103,117

Less: Stock-based compensation (11,130)



(84,045)

Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (1,602)



—

Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 24,529



$ 19,072

GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 18 %

67 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 11 %

12 %

Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations and operating margin:



Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2019

2018 GAAP operating loss $ (42,437)



$ (267,558)

Add: Stock-based compensation 42,271



269,794

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 4,733



2,433

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 5,755



—

Non-GAAP operating income $ 10,322



$ 4,669

GAAP operating margin (20) %

(172) % Non-GAAP adjustments 25 %

175 % Non-GAAP operating margin 5 %

3 %

Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:



Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018 GAAP net loss $ (45,722)



$ (270,687)

Add: Stock-based compensation 42,271



269,794

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 4,733



2,433

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 5,755



—

Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 6,454



—

Non-GAAP net income $ 13,491



$ 1,540









Numerator:





Non-GAAP net income $ 13,491



$ 1,540

Less: preferred stock accretion —



(353)

Less: net income allocated to participating securities —



(871)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 13,491



$ 316









Denominator:





Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 172,101



36,334

Effect of dilutive securities 17,080



23,833

Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 189,181



60,167









GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.27)



$ (7.46)

Non-GAAP net income per share, basic 0.08



0.01

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted 0.07



0.01



Computation of free cash flow:



Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2019

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 45,655



$ 14,992

Less: purchase of property and equipment (15,237)



(6,184)

Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 30,418



$ 8,808

Net cash used in investing activities $ (313,491)



$ (6,184)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (13,320)



$ 5,621



Computation of billings:



Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2019

2018 Revenue $ 213,962



$ 155,808

Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period 395,254



293,667

Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period (390,887)



(282,943)

Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period 13,436



16,899

Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period (16,810)



(14,555)

Non-GAAP billings $ 214,955



$ 168,876



SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.docusign.com

