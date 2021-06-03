DocuSign Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world's #1 eSignature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2021.

"We've increasingly become the way people agree in this emerging anywhere economy—and that's not only helping organizations continue operations during the pandemic, but helping them realize new and more efficient ways of doing business in the future," said DocuSign CEO Dan Springer. "This fact is reflected by our new and existing customers adopting and expanding at record rates, our 58% year-over-year Q1 revenue growth, and the recent addition of our millionth customer to the DocuSign platform."

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $469.1 million , an increase of 58% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $451.9 million , an increase of 61% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $17.1 million , an increase of 7% year-over-year.

was , an increase of 58% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was , an increase of 61% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was , an increase of 7% year-over-year. Billings were $527.4 million , an increase of 54% year-over-year.

were , an increase of 54% year-over-year. GAAP gross margin was 78% compared to 75% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 81% compared to 79% in the same period last year.

was 78% compared to 75% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 81% compared to 79% in the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.04 on 194 million shares outstanding compared to $0.26 on 183 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

was on 194 million shares outstanding compared to on 183 million shares outstanding in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.44 on 208 million shares outstanding compared to $0.12 on 197 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

was on 208 million shares outstanding compared to on 197 million shares outstanding in the same period last year. Net cash provided by operating activities was $135.6 million compared to $59.1 million in the same period last year.

was compared to in the same period last year. Free cash flo w was $123.0 million compared to $32.8 million in the same period last year.

was compared to in the same period last year. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $875.8 million at the end of the quarter.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."

Operational and Other Financial Highlights

DocuSign Agreement Cloud 2020 Product Release 1 . DocuSign announced several exciting new product capabilities to help customers drive their digital transformations. This includes:

. DocuSign announced several exciting new product capabilities to help customers drive their digital transformations. This includes: New features in DocuSign eSignature including the data visualization tool Signing Insights, improved data verification, eWitness enhancements, and eSignature for Microsoft Teams.

including the data visualization tool Signing Insights, improved data verification, eWitness enhancements, and eSignature for Microsoft Teams.

New features in DocuSign CLM including the new CLM 360 dashboard for assessing and managing supplier relationships in terms of relevant agreements and amendments, as well as Workday Financial Management and Netsuite Financials Integrations.

including the new CLM 360 dashboard for assessing and managing supplier relationships in terms of relevant agreements and amendments, as well as Workday Financial Management and Netsuite Financials Integrations. DocuSign Notary . DocuSign introduced DocuSign Notary, its remote online notarization (RON) solution designed to enable organizations to notarize agreements virtually. Available for limited release, Notary is built on the company's flagship eSignature solution and utilizes capabilities developed from the acquisition of Liveoak Technologies last year. It uses secure identity-proofing technologies to reduce the risk of fraud and provides a detailed audit trail, including a tamper-evident Certificate of Completion and recorded sessions.

. DocuSign introduced DocuSign Notary, its remote online notarization (RON) solution designed to enable organizations to notarize agreements virtually. Available for limited release, Notary is built on the company's flagship eSignature solution and utilizes capabilities developed from the acquisition of Liveoak Technologies last year. It uses secure identity-proofing technologies to reduce the risk of fraud and provides a detailed audit trail, including a tamper-evident Certificate of Completion and recorded sessions. 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader. For the second year in a row, DocuSign was named a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for CLM research report by Gartner, Inc. This year, DocuSign was placed highest among the 15 vendors evaluated on the "ability to execute" axis, and highly on the "completeness of vision" axis.

Outlook

The company currently expects the following guidance:

• Quarter ending July 31, 2021 (in millions, except percentages):







Total revenue $479 to $485

Subscription revenue $459 to $465

Billings $549 to $561

Non-GAAP gross margin 79% to 81%

Non-GAAP operating margin 16% to 18%

Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 205 to 210



• Year ending January 31, 2022 (in millions, except percentages):





Total revenue $2,027 to $2,039

Subscription revenue $1,953 to $1,965

Billings $2,338 to $2,362

Non-GAAP gross margin 79% to 81%

Non-GAAP operating margin 16% to 18%

Provision for income taxes $10 to $12

Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 205 to 210

The company has not reconciled its guidance of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation has not been provided.

Webcast Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call on June 3, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) June 17, 2021 using the passcode 13719643.

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 980,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2021. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).

Investor Relations:

Annie Leschin

VP Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Adrian Wainwright

Head of Communications

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements under "Outlook" above and any other statements about expected financial metrics, such as revenue, billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-financial metrics, such as customer growth, as well as statements related to our expectations regarding the benefits of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud and enhancements to it, additions to the DocuSign Agreement Cloud software suite of products, including as a result of acquisitions, and the anticipated benefits of our issuances of convertible notes and the establishment of our credit facility. They also include statements about our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth and trends, and our objectives for future operations. These statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to our ability to estimate the size of our total addressable market; our expectations regarding the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the results of our operations and our financial condition, as well as our future profitability and growth as the pandemic continues to abate; our expectations regarding the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the businesses of our customers, partners and suppliers, and the economy; our ability to effectively sustain and manage our growth and future expenses, achieve and maintain future profitability, attract new customers and maintain and expand our existing customer base; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change; the effects of increased competition in our market and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to expand use cases within existing customers and vertical solutions; our ability to expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to strengthen and foster our relationship with developers; our ability to expand our direct sales force, customer success team and strategic partnerships around the world; our ability to identify targets for and execute potential acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate the operations of businesses we may acquire, or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to satisfy our liquidity needs; limitations on us due to obligations we have under our credit facility or other indebtedness; our failure or the failure of our software suite of services to comply with applicable industry standards, laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend litigation against us; our ability to attract large organizations as users; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to offer high-quality customer support; our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; our ability to estimate the size and potential growth of our target market; and our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 filed on March 31, 2021, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2020 filed on December 4, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, acquisition-related expenses, fair value adjustments to strategic investments, and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020 Revenue:





Subscription $ 451,935



$ 280,922

Professional services and other 17,143



16,095

Total revenue 469,078



297,017

Cost of revenue:





Subscription 78,071



52,010

Professional services and other 27,171



22,022

Total cost of revenue 105,242



74,032

Gross profit 363,836



222,985

Operating expenses:





Sales and marketing 239,119



171,793

Research and development 85,416



54,234

General and administrative 50,038



38,811

Total operating expenses 374,573



264,838

Loss from operations (10,737)



(41,853)

Interest expense (1,672)



(7,560)

Interest income and other income, net 6,037



3,742

Loss before provision for income taxes (6,372)



(45,671)

Provision for income taxes 1,982



2,133

Net loss $ (8,354)



$ (47,804)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.04)



$ (0.26)

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 194,342



182,978









Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:





Cost of revenue—subscription $ 6,018



$ 3,864

Cost of revenue—professional services and other 5,535



4,125

Sales and marketing 38,135



24,665

Research and development 20,462



11,885

General and administrative 10,986



9,012



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands) April 30, 2021

January 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 518,972



$ 566,055

Investments—current 261,660



207,450

Accounts receivable, net 250,365



323,570

Contract assets—current 15,267



16,883

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 65,172



48,390

Total current assets 1,111,436



1,162,348

Investments—noncurrent 94,930



92,717

Property and equipment, net 164,128



165,039

Operating lease right-of-use assets 152,185



159,352

Goodwill 351,511



350,151

Intangible assets, net 115,009



121,828

Deferred contract acquisition costs—noncurrent 274,039



260,130

Other assets—noncurrent 33,882



24,942

Total assets $ 2,297,120



$ 2,336,507

Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 14,870



$ 37,367

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 75,438



66,566

Accrued compensation 129,640



156,158

Convertible senior notes—current 13,343



20,469

Contract liabilities—current 829,844



779,642

Operating lease liabilities—current 34,777



32,971

Total current liabilities 1,097,912



1,093,173

Convertible senior notes, net—noncurrent 742,577



693,219

Contract liabilities—noncurrent 17,938



16,492

Operating lease liabilities—noncurrent 155,998



165,704

Deferred tax liability—noncurrent 6,484



6,464

Other liabilities—noncurrent 32,974



32,328

Total liabilities 2,053,883



2,007,380

Convertible senior notes —



3,390

Stockholders' equity





Common stock 19



19

Treasury stock (1,219)



(1,048)

Additional paid-in capital 1,615,646



1,702,254

Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,358



4,964

Accumulated deficit (1,376,567)



(1,380,452)

Total stockholders' equity 243,237



325,737

Total liabilities and equity $ 2,297,120



$ 2,336,507



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (8,354)



$ (47,804)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 20,037



14,039

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs 30,933



21,360

Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs 1,319



6,842

Fair value adjustments to strategic investments (5,119)



—

Non-cash operating lease costs 6,943



6,324

Stock-based compensation expense 81,637



53,551

Deferred income taxes 264



(104)

Other (1,240)



504

Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable 73,205



17,239

Contract assets 1,607



(740)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (15,670)



(9,660)

Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (46,154)



(41,037)

Other assets (3,167)



(1,364)

Accounts payable (21,593)



(2,554)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,080



(916)

Accrued compensation (34,048)



(1,536)

Contract liabilities 51,648



44,594

Operating lease liabilities (7,731)



406

Net cash provided by operating activities 135,597



59,144

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (96,925)



—

Sales of marketable securities 2,002



28,986

Maturities of marketable securities 37,513



170,071

Purchases of strategic investments (500)



—

Purchases of other investments —



(3,000)

Purchases of property and equipment (12,596)



(26,389)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (70,506)



169,668

Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayments of convertible senior notes (36,684)



—

Payment of tax withholding obligation on net share settlement of restricted stock units (106,053)



(46,723)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6,616



7,635

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 23,167



13,590

Net cash used in financing activities (112,954)



(25,498)

Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 779



(2,280)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (47,084)



201,034

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (1) 566,336



241,483

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 519,252



$ 442,517





(1) $0.3 million of restricted cash was included in Other assets—noncurrent at April 30, 2021 and January 31, 2021.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin:

Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2021

2020 GAAP gross profit $ 363,836



$ 222,985

Add: Stock-based compensation 11,553



7,989

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,171



1,348

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 2,774



1,036

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 381,334



$ 233,358

GAAP gross margin 78 %

75 % Non-GAAP adjustments 3 %

4 % Non-GAAP gross margin 81 %

79 %







GAAP subscription gross profit $ 373,864



$ 228,912

Add: Stock-based compensation 6,018



3,864

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,171



1,348

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 1,442



535

Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 384,495



$ 234,659

GAAP subscription gross margin 83 %

81 % Non-GAAP adjustments 2 %

3 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 85 %

84 %







GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (10,028)



$ (5,927)

Add: Stock-based compensation 5,535



4,125

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 1,332



501

Non-GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (3,161)



$ (1,301)

GAAP professional services and other gross margin (58) %

(37) % Non-GAAP adjustments 40 %

29 % Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin (18) %

(8) %



Reconciliation of operating expenses:

Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2021

2020 GAAP sales and marketing $ 239,119



$ 171,793

Less: Stock-based compensation (38,135)



(24,665)

Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (3,358)



(2,911)

Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (6,778)



(2,909)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 190,848



$ 141,308

GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 51 %

58 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 41 %

48 %







GAAP research and development $ 85,416



$ 54,234

Less: Stock-based compensation (20,462)



(11,885)

Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (4,176)



(1,546)

Non-GAAP research and development $ 60,778



$ 40,803

GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 18 %

18 % Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 13 %

14 %







GAAP general and administrative $ 50,038



$ 38,811

Less: Stock-based compensation (10,986)



(9,012)

Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (2,555)



(1,057)

Less: Acquisition-related expenses —



(694)

Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 36,497



$ 28,048

GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 11 %

13 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 8 %

9 %



Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations and operating margin:

Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2021

2020 GAAP loss from operations $ (10,737)



$ (41,853)

Add: Stock-based compensation 81,136



53,551

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 6,529



4,259

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 16,283



6,548

Add: Acquisition-related expenses —



694

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 93,211



$ 23,199

GAAP operating margin (2) %

(14) % Non-GAAP adjustments 22 %

22 % Non-GAAP operating margin 20 %

8 %



Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:

Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020 GAAP net loss $ (8,354)



$ (47,804)

Add: Stock-based compensation 81,136



53,551

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 6,529



4,259

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 16,283



6,548

Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,319



6,842

Less: Fair value adjustments to strategic investments (5,119)



—

Add: Acquisition-related expenses —



694

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 91,794



$ 24,090









Numerator:





Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 91,794



$ 24,090

Add: Interest expense on convertible senior notes 36



—

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 91,830



$ 24,090









Denominator:





Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 194,342



182,978

Effect of dilutive securities 13,539



13,947

Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 207,881



196,925









GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.04)



$ (0.26)

Non-GAAP net income per share, basic 0.47



0.13

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted 0.44



0.12





Computation of free cash flow:

Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 135,597



$ 59,144

Less: Purchases of property and equipment (12,596)



(26,389)

Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 123,001



$ 32,755

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (70,506)



$ 169,668

Net cash used in financing activities $ (112,954)



$ (25,498)





Computation of billings:

Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2021

2020 Revenue $ 469,078



$ 297,017

Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period 857,969



568,544

Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period (800,940)



(522,201)

Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period 21,021



15,082

Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period (19,737)



(16,390)

Non-GAAP billings $ 527,391



$ 342,052



SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.docusign.com

