DocuSign named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As contract lifecycle management (CLM) continues to play an increasingly important role in the digital transformation of agreements, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was today named a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for CLM research report by Gartner, Inc.

This is the second year in a row that DocuSign has ranked as a Leader, this year placing highest among the 15 vendors evaluated on the "ability to execute" axis, and highly on the "completeness of vision" axis.

"A lot has changed in the year since Gartner published the last MQ for CLM—but one thing that hasn't is our commitment to lead the CLM category by helping our customers and partners manage the entire lifecycle of their agreements," said DocuSign COO, Scott Olrich.

"Over the past year we have invested heavily in the DocuSign Agreement Cloud and CLM, as well as in advanced analytics and artificial intelligence—including our acquisition of Seal Software. We have also continued to demonstrate CLM strength in the partner ecosystem—both with system integrators and our ability to integrate into core sales, legal, and procurement systems. We believe this continues to position us at the forefront of the market."

According to Gartner: "Leaders are in the strongest position to influence the market's growth and direction. They demonstrate a market-defining vision for how CLM technology can help companies achieve the business objectives of managing compliance and reducing process bottlenecks. Leaders can execute against that vision through products and services, and have demonstrated business results in the form of revenue and earnings. They excel in their combination of market understanding, innovation, product features and functions, and overall viability. While maintaining a well-established base of long-term customers, Leaders show a consistent ability to win new deals with successful implementations. They have customers in the largest number of geographic regions, and cover a wide variety of industries and sizes of organization. Leaders are often the vendors that other providers measure themselves against."1

To read more about DocuSign's position and to learn more about the CLM category as a whole, a complimentary copy of the Gartner, Inc. "Magic Quadrant for CLM" is available for download here .

1 Gartner, Inc. " Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management ," Patrick Connaughton, Kaitlynn Sommers, Marko Sillanpaa, May 11 2021

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

