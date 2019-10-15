DocuSign taps United Airlines CISO to lead global trust and security team

The move comes as the company continues to expand beyond e-signature with the DocuSign Agreement Cloud—the suite of more than a dozen products and over 350 integrations for digitally transforming how organizations prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. And it reflects the importance of trust and security in that evolution.

"The technology industry has faced some incredible security, trust and cyber risk challenges over the past few years—from increasingly intelligent external threats, to careless consideration for the protection of customer data, to countless other vectors," said Heath. "That's why the role of chief trust and security officer is interesting. With so much distrust towards technology overall, there needs to be a central driver for change. People don't like what they don't trust, and they don't trust what they don't understand. So, communication and transparency are key in this role."

Heath will oversee a wide range of strategic and operational elements of DocuSign's business around the world—including information security (operations, engineering, risk and architecture), application security, trust services and physical security.

"Having the chance to take on this role at a company like DocuSign is an added benefit given the brand has trust virtually in its DNA," said Heath. "Through the Agreement Cloud, the company is helping to simplify and accelerate life and business for hundreds of millions of people the world. The DocuSign brand is practically a verb, and yet there is so much room to grow as we take on the challenge of modernizing the entire agreement process. I'm excited to come back to the Bay Area, and I'm even more excited to help DocuSign during this next phase."

Over the past several years, DocuSign has continued to experience hypergrowth—and according to Kirsten Wolberg, chief technology and operations officer at DocuSign, the company needs to ensure that its security posture, protocols, procedures and people evolve at the same pace.

"After speaking with experts across the industry and considering our goals, it was clear that we needed more than a traditional CISO," said Wolberg. "We wanted someone who lived and breathed InfoSec, but who could also continue to deepen the trust that our customers, partners, employees and users have in our platform, service and brand. In Emily, I know we've found the perfect leader."

Before joining DocuSign, Heath served as the CISO for United Airlines in Chicago. Prior to that role, she was the CISO at AECOM in San Francisco, held various technology and strategy leadership roles at companies in southern California, and began her career as a fraud squad detective in the UK police force. Heath is also a Board Member for LogicGate, the National Technology Security Coalition, and the Security Advisors Alliance. She is also an Advisory Board Member for Cyberstarts Venture Capital Fund.

