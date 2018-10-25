DocuSign to launch Go Digital program for REALTOR® associations

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2018 REALTORS® Conference & Expo here today, DocuSign announced a progressive new 'Go Digital' program, which provides state and local REALTOR® associations with a means to help agents simplify and accelerate their business by making transactions digital. This new no-cost program is available now through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

The Go Digital program is focused on helping REALTORS® who are either new to the industry or new to using technologies like electronic signature. By signing up, associations can offer their members a fully featured version of DocuSign that allows them to close their first few deals free of charge. The program also provides unique tools and training resources tailored to each association. And following the program, members benefit from reduced usage costs on an ongoing basis.

"We have been working actively with the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) over the past year on the Go Digital program, and we are excited to build on our efforts to help agents around the country move towards fully digital real estate transactions," said Georg Gerstenfeld, general manager and vice president of Global Real Estate Solutions at DocuSign.

"Go Digital includes access to the DocuSign service, the sending of 20 documents for free, and a series of training and onboarding resources that streamline the integration of DocuSign into the real estate process. We believe that this—combined with our overall commitment to constant innovation and improvement—will help further reduce the barrier to entry for digital transformation in real estate further."

Today's news builds on DocuSign's previous announcements with NAR around expanding the adoption of technology in real estate to help create a fully-digital transaction from 'lead to close'. It is also aligned closely to NAR's goals for the year ahead—which includes rapidly accelerating digital transformation in the real estate industry.

"DocuSign has helped REALTORS® spend more time with their clients, working on making their real estate dreams a reality—rather than chasing paper or following lengthy and complex processes," said Mark Birschbach, NAR's SVP of Strategic Business Innovation & Technology. "We expect DocuSign's Go Digital program to extend those benefits to even more REALTORS®—and to make it easier for them to take their real estate transactions digital."

To learn more about Go Digital or connect with DocuSign at the 2018 REALTORS® Conference & Expo visit booth #1555 or see here.

For more on the DocuSign services and exclusive benefits available to NAR members, visit www.docusign.com/nar.

Media Relations:

Adrian Wainwright

Head of Communications

media@docusign.com

Investor Relations:

Annie Leschin

VP Investor Relations

investors@docusign.com

About DocuSign, Inc.

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act-on, and manage agreements. As part of its cloud-based System of Agreement Platform, DocuSign offers eSignature—the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, almost 430,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives.

For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

Copyright 2003-2018. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP). All other marks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information related to the Company and DocuSign Rooms for Mortgage that involves substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to successfully release Rooms for Mortgage in the anticipated time frame, statements about the potential benefits of Rooms for Mortgage, our possible or assume business strategies and potential growth opportunities.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect us are included in our prospectus and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings that we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.docusign.com

