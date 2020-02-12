DocuSign to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced that Dan Springer, CEO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

JMP Securities Technology Conference, in a fireside chat on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in San Francisco , CA. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors.

