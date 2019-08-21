DocuSign to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced that Michael Sheridan, CFO, will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 8:05 a.m. PT/ 11:05 a.m. ET at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, NV. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors.

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature: the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than 500,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

