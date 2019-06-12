DocuSign ups environmental commitment with $1M donation to The Wilderness Society

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its drive to create a significant and sustained impact on the world's environment, DocuSign (NADSAQ: DOCU) today announced a new commitment to The Wilderness Society , the leading American conservation organization working to protect the nation's wildlands.

The news was announced on stage as part of the DocuSign for Forests keynote at its annual Momentum conference—alongside Jamie Williams, president of The Wilderness Society, and Dave Matthews, environmentalist, member of The Wilderness Society's Governing Council, and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter.

The investment will support the Society's efforts to ensure that wild forests stay healthy and intact for generations to come. It's aligned closely with DocuSign's overall environmental protection efforts. And it reflects the sentiment that Matthews shared from the stage during today's event too.

"We really should be thinking about the future. About what we can protect. And about how we can fight for our environments," he said. "The planet is finite, and the consequences of what is happening [with the climate] are extreme. Whenever you can put any effort towards moving in the right direction to protect the planet, you should."

The Wilderness Society's Williams echoed that view. "Protecting our nation's forests is critical for our health, and for the health of the planet," he said. "DocuSign's support will go towards scientific research and innovative approaches to ensure that we protect our forests for the future."

Over the next two years The Wilderness Society will use the additional funds through a series of initiatives:

Advocacy to promote greater awareness of the forests' role in preventing climate change and providing clean air and water.

to promote greater awareness of the forests' role in preventing climate change and providing clean air and water. Research to develop a clear science-based understanding of how to help protect forests, and therefore combat climate change.

to develop a clear science-based understanding of how to help protect forests, and therefore combat climate change. Policy development to protect and conserve forests by preventing deforestation and protecting the wildlands that provide clean drinking water.

In addition to its donation to The Wilderness Society, DocuSign is also partnering with Dave Matthews Band (DMB) as a presenting sponsor for its BamaGreen Project Eco-Village —an ongoing partnership between DMB and non-profit Reverb, that encompasses the environmental efforts undertaken by the band while on the road, in the studio, or at home.

"Since our inception in 2003, we have helped millions of people around the world replace almost 20 billion sheets of paper with eco-friendly digital processes," said DocuSign's Springer. "To ensure we continue to focus on the protection of the environment, we launched the DocuSign for Forests initiative earlier this year to support organizations doing critical work to preserve the world's forests. The initiative kicked off with a $1M grant to the Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation at the World Economic Forum in Davos. And today's donation to The Wilderness Society is yet another mark of our commitment. We are excited to partner with Jamie, Dave and the team to help wherever we can."

For more information, please visit docusign.com/forests .

Media Relations:

Adrian Wainwright

Head of Communications

media@docusign.com

Investor Relations:

Annie Leschin

VP Investor Relations

investors@docusign.com

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature: the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than 500,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "believe," "could," "potential," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of our future performance. More information about factors that could affect our performance are described in greater detail in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations web site at http://investor.docusign.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update such statements.

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.docusign.com

