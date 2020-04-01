DOD Issues Fourth 5G Request for Prototype Proposal for Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Testbed, Enhancement & Applications

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Department of Defense (DOD) today unveiled a 5G Request for Prototype Proposal (RPP) calling for industry input into technology development related to dynamic spectrum sharing testbed, enhancement and applications at Hill Air Force Base (Hill AFB) and Utah Test and Training Range (UTTR) in Utah.

In mid-March, the DOD issued two 5G Smart Warehouse RPPs for technology development at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, Georgia and Naval Base San Diego, and a third RPP for Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality prototypes at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.

"The DOD today released the latest in a series of 5G-related request for prototype proposals, this one focused on expanding mid-band spectrum sharing. This effort will demonstrate mid-band spectrum sharing critical to our national 5G plan. Sharing technology can bring spectrum to market while protecting and enhancing future military capabilities," said National Spectrum Consortium Chief Strategy Officer, Vice Admiral Joseph Dyer, USN (ret). "We strongly encourage our members to collaborate and respond to these important RPPs to support innovation and make sure that the United States remains a global technology leader on 5G."

Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Prototype RPP

Specifically, DOD issued the RPP to support the following government requirements:

NSC-20-2070 – 5G Prototype Testbed to design, construct and operate a localized, private full scale 5G mobile cellular network in order to evaluate the impact of the 5G network on airborne radio systems.

NSC-20-2080 – 5G Prototype Enhancements specifically to enhance dynamic spectrum sharing and spectrum co-existence capabilities.

NSC-20-2090 – 5G Prototype Applications to design, construct and deploy a Spectrum Coexistence and Sharing (SCS) system to identify and demonstrate deployable SCS.

This is the fourth and final RPP that the DOD has announced and is planning to release in relation to 5G technology development.

Members of the NSC in good standing can submit proposals in response to the RPP. Interested parties can visit the NSC website to learn more: http://www.nationalspectrumconsortium.org/

Full proposals are due May 15, 2020 at 12 PM ET and should be submitted to the appropriate locations as detailed in the RPP.

About the National Spectrum Consortium

The National Spectrum Consortium is a team of our Nation's leading technologists, engineers, scientists, manufacturers, and program managers from industry, academia, and government working to solve the toughest problems facing the nation with regard to 5G, 5G-based technologies, and spectrum access and sharing. The NSC's mission is to foster collaboration among Government, Industry and Academia to identify, develop and demonstrate the enabling technologies necessary to broaden the military and commercial access to and use of the electromagnetic spectrum for 5G and beyond.

Contact: Scott Gerber, [email protected], 408-202-4255

SOURCE National Spectrum Consortium

