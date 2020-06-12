Dodd & Kuendig Attorney Recognized by Super Lawyers® 2020

PARK CITY, Utah, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dodd & Kuendig is proud to announce Attorney Roger Dodd has received the honor of selection to this year's Utah Super Lawyers® list. Published by Thomson Reuters, Super Lawyers® recognizes all-around attorney excellence. Using a custom 4-step process, the organization's independent research team identifies candidates, scores them on 12 different points of impact, asks a Blue Ribbon panel to evaluate high performers, and then publishes a select list of high performers. Super Lawyers® is an exclusive honor given to only 5% of attorneys. Though attorneys can and do earn a spot on their region's list multiple years in a row, they are re-evaluated each year using the same process as all other candidates.

This is the 4th straight year Attorney Roger Dodd has been selected to Utah's Super Lawyers® publication. Roger has also been recognized as a Super Lawyer in Georgia since 2004 and Florida since 2009. Though primarily recognized for his success in the personal injury field, Mr. Dodd also provides support in both family law and criminal defense cases. He is especially known for helping clients with complex claims including:

Catastrophic injury

Truck accidents

Medical malpractice

Wrongful death

Board Certified for 2 decades as a civil and criminal litigation specialist, Mr. Dodd has the skill and experience to successfully represent clients in front of a judge and jury. Few lawyers achieve this level of expertise in their careers, and these accreditations signify the dedication to excellence that earns attorneys inclusion in the Super Lawyers® list. Mr. Dodd exemplifies multiple factors the Super Lawyers® researchers consider when determining professional achievement: he has over 40 years of courtroom experience, has won multi-million dollar settlements, and regularly gives back to his legal community by joining educational panels and publishing books and articles.

A Park City law firm serving personal injury clients, Dodd & Kuendig provides a personalized and attentive process for all clients. Co-founder Patricia Kuendig originally worked in family law until the tragic death of her mother in a bus accident opened her eyes to the forces working against accident victims. She has since changed her focus to personal injury law, co-counseling clients with her esteemed co-founder, Roger Dodd. The team offers strategic representation and all-around support in every case. They can be found online at www.doddkuendig.com or reached by phone at 435-296-7434.

