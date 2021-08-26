Dodecanedioic Acid Market - Expected Growth of $ 144.66 Million, Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model | 17000+ Technavio Report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, BEYO Chemical Co. Ltd., Cathay Biotech Inc., ChemCeed LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Serena Chemicals, Shandong Guangtong New Material Co. Ltd., and Ube Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increased demand for nylon-based products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Dodecanedioic Acid Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Dodecanedioic Acid Market is segmented as below:

Application

Resins



Powder Coatings



Adhesives



Lubricants



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Dodecanedioic Acid Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the dodecanedioic acid market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BASF SE, BEYO Chemical Co. Ltd., Cathay Biotech Inc., ChemCeed LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Serena Chemicals, Shandong Guangtong New Material Co. Ltd., and Ube Industries Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Dodecanedioic Acid Market size

Dodecanedioic Acid Market trends

Dodecanedioic Acid Market analysis

Market trends such as growth in industrialization in emerging economies is likely to positively impact the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the dodecanedioic acid market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Resins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Powder coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lubricants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

