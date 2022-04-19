Dodge Brand Brings the Chief Donut Maker Competition to the Finish Line With a Three-part Reality Web Series Premiering April 19

Dodge brand's search to fill the "greatest automotive job in the world," which began this January, is about to come to its head-spinning supercharged conclusion. With more than 173,500 applications submitted for the highly coveted position, the brand announced the top 10 finalists last month. Beginning today (Tuesday, April 19), Dodge will begin airing three reality-show-style webisodes on DodgeGarage.com. Episodes feature the top 10 finalists competing in high stakes challenges to prove they have the knowledge, character and drive to win it all.

"This exhaustive, one-of-a-kind process to find our chief donut maker, the person who will help lead the automotive industry's most engaged automotive fan base into its electrified future, is now coming to its dramatic conclusion," said Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis. "While our top 10 candidates have shown they have what it takes to make the first cut, there can be only one chief donut maker. Now our finalists will be put in high-pressure scenarios, beyond burnouts and donuts, to prove that they possess the power to represent the world's purest performance brand as the ultimate brand ambassador for the Brotherhood of Muscle."

Fans can watch the three webisodes on DodgeGarage.com to see who comes out on top, winning the chief donut maker position, which includes a $150,000 paycheck, keys to a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and access to some of the auto industry's most epic events for an entire year. The first installment debuts on Tuesday, April 19, followed by the second installment on Friday, April 22, then the highly anticipated final webisode on Tuesday, April 26 (HEMI® Day) will reveal the first-ever chief donut maker.

The finalists, who include Abbie K. (Burley, Idaho), Artie S. (Brooklyn, New York), Corrie M. (Las Vegas, Nevada), Edgar C. (Taylorsville, Utah), Jamie H. (Birmingham, Alabama), James O. (La Vergne, Tennessee), Lauren F. (Las Vegas, Nevada), Melissa W. (Highland Lakes, New Jersey), Pauline Y. (Monterey, California) and Preston P. (Pineville, North Carolina), will be thrown into wild, hot-seat scenarios, including an interrogation, a live screen test and racing a Dodge horsepower heavyweight at Radford Racing School (with a professional driver on a closed track).

Dodge has enlisted champion wrestler Bill Goldberg to oversee the competition, with appearances from other celebrities, including Joey Wells and Will "Spank" Horton from Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew, NHRA champion Matt Hagan and sportscaster Katie Osborne.

Highlights and teasers will also run across the brand's social media channels leading up to the final webisode on April 26, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The chief donut maker search is part of the brand's Never Lift plan, which provides a 24-month road map to Dodge's performance future.

HEMI Day (April 26), celebrated by Dodge and Mopar fans everywhere, is a reference to the legendary 426 cubic-inch HEMI V-8 built from 1964 through the 1971 model year.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

