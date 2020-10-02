Dodge Brand, Sony Pictures Consumer Products and 2006 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' Launch 'Family Motto' Video

Dodge brand today launched the 60-second "Family Motto" video across its social media channels. The spot, which celebrates the brand's historic, recent, first-place finishes in both the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market) and J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS), stars Gary Cole reprising his role as Reese Bobby and the iconic line, "if you ain't first, you're last," from the 2006 Sony Pictures film "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."

The music track featured in the 60-second video is "Shot in the Dark," the first new AC/DC song that the band has released together in six years (AC/DC's song "T.N.T." was featured in "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby"). For more on AC/DC, visit www.pwrup.acdc.com.



The spot opens circa 1981 in Talladega County with Reese Bobby, in a new 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, on a walkie talkie imploring his young son Ricky Bobby, who appears to be driving a 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye and who yells, "I wanna go fast," to pull the vehicle over. During the chase, Ricky Bobby calls out to his best friend Cal Naughton Jr., who appears to pull up next to Ricky in a 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock and who proudly proclaims, "I had Mountain Dew for breakfast," to help him outrun his father by using the infamous Shake 'n Bake maneuver (with a twist!), leaving his father proud and asking his son to remember the family motto, "if you ain't first, you're last."

"In our 60-second film, we needed to stay 100 percent true to the spirit of the original film, while simultaneously communicating the Dodge brand's record of 'firsts' as ranked by our owners," said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer. "Maintaining brand authenticity extended beyond Sony Pictures, including our music alliance with Columbia Records and AC/DC, in addition to Gary Cole reprising his role as Reese Bobby, and having the original movie's cinematographer, Oliver Wood, involved with this project. Together, we were able to accomplish this epic creative endeavor celebrating the Dodge brand's first-place wins, which could almost be envisioned as a deleted scene from the original movie."



Midway through the chase, the action stops and Ricky Bobby says to the camera, "Ok, our lawyers just want you to know that this isn't real," to which 10-year-old Cal Naughton Jr. says, "my stunt driver is a 45-year-old man!"



"Dodge is honored to be the first domestic brand to rank No. 1 in not only the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but also the J.D. Power Consumer APEAL Study (mass market) in the same year," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "And Dodge is launching three 700-plus-horsepower muscle cars this year with the new Challenger SRT Super Stock, Durango SRT Hellcat and Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, proving that we firmly believe our new 'Family Motto,' 'if you ain't first, you're last.'"

The video features the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye (most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world), the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock (world's quickest and most powerful muscle car) and the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat (most powerful SUV ever). Together, these vehicles comprise Dodge, the automotive industry's most powerful brand.



The Dodge brand's "Family Motto" was created in partnership with GSD&M.



Dodge Power Dollars 2020

Dodge is also leveraging the spot to promote its industry-exclusive Dodge Power Dollars. For Dodge Power Dollars 2020, every 2020 Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango will receive $10 per horsepower cash allowance, ranging from SXT and GT models with Pentastar V-6 efficiency and available all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability to the new 807-horsepower 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the quickest and most powerful muscle car.



Examples include:

Challenger Model Horsepower Cash allowance SRT Super Stock 807 $8,070 Hellcat Redeye 797 $7,970 Hellcat 717 $7,170 R/T Scat Pack 485 $4,850 R/T 375 $3,750 GT AWD 303 $3,050 GT 303 $3,050 SXT AWD 303 $3,050 SXT 303 $3,050

Charger Model Horsepower Cash allowance SRT Hellcat 707 $7,070 Scat Pack 485 $4,850 R/T 370 $3,700 GT AWD 300 $3,000 GT 300 $3,000 SXT AWD 300 $3,000 SXT 292 $2,920

Durango Model Horsepower Cash allowance SRT 392 475 $4,750 R/T 360 $3,600 Citadel up to 360 up to $3,600 GT 295 $2,950 SXT up to 295 up to $2,925

Columbia Records

One of the most respected and successful record labels in the world, Columbia Records is home to established superstars and exciting new talent. Columbia Records is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment.



AC/DC

One of the most influential rock bands in history with more than 200 million albums sold worldwide and 71.5 million albums sold in the U.S. alone, AC/DC remains the "10th Highest-selling Artist in the United States" and "14th Highest-selling Artist Worldwide." The double-diamond "Back in Black" stands out as "best-selling album by any band ever" and "third best-selling album by any artist" with global sales of 50 million and counting. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003. The band also garnered their first Grammy Award in the category of "Best Hard Rock Performance" for "War Machine" during 2010. They continue to sell out stadiums on multiple continents, sell millions of albums annually and generate streams in the billions.



J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, Asia Pacific and Europe.



Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.



2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700-plus-horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.



In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). The Dodge brand also ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market). These results are historic because it marks the first time a domestic brand has earned top spots in both J.D. Power studies in the same year.



Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



