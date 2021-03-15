Dodge Data & Analytics and BSD SpecLink Announce Strategic Partnership

HAMILTON, N.J. and ATLANTA, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BSD SpecLink – BSD's most sophisticated master guide specification-writing platform in North America -- today announced a new strategic partnership with Dodge Data & Analytics, one of the leading and most comprehensive providers of construction project data, intelligence and market forecasting. Together, BSD and Dodge deliver information, insights, and opportunities to architects and designers and building product manufacturers (BPMs) across each step of the construction lifecycle, with an emphasis on facilitating collaboration between key participants to drive better project outcomes.

The partnership will help deliver more specific and targeted product information to design professionals at precisely the moment they require it by combining BSD SpecLink, cloud-based specification content and software, and Dodge's Sweets platform, which provides building product material catalogs, specifications, CAD and BIM assets that streamline design, specification and construction processes throughout the duration of project lifecycles.

Manufacturers will be able to seamlessly work with Dodge Data & Analytics, Sweets, and BSD to get in front of architects and engineers earlier, find key projects where they are specified, and track their success from design to bidding. Additional benefits to BPMs include the ability to create bundled offerings tailored to their needs to drive sales and marketing efforts.

"Dodge has been, and continues to be, the market leader in the construction intelligence space," said Daimon Bridge, CEO at BSD SpecLink. "Our organizations share the belief that fostering collaboration at all levels results in better outcomes for those involved. Dodge's mission is to fuel their customers' growth, and we intend to work closely together to identify new ways to empower this pursuit."

"Over the past few years, BSD has made extraordinary progress in creating what is now, by a wide margin, the industry's best platform for the creation of construction specification documents," said Dan McCarthy, CEO of Dodge Data & Analytics. "The company's content and technology align seamlessly with Dodge's robust and verified collection of construction project information, and we are confident that through this new alliance, we will significantly improve overall efficiencies and future success for the design industry."

About Dodge Data & Analytics

Dodge Data & Analytics is North America's leading provider of commercial construction project data, market forecasting & analytics services and workflow integration solutions for the construction industry. Building product manufacturers, architects, engineers, contractors, and service providers leverage Dodge to identify and pursue unseen growth opportunities that help them grow their business. On a local, regional or national level, Dodge empowers its customers to better understand their markets, uncover key relationships, size growth opportunities, and pursue specific sales opportunities with success. The company's construction project information is the most comprehensive and verified in the industry. Dodge is leveraging its more than 125-year-old legacy of continuous innovation to help the industry meet the building challenges of the future. Learn more at www.construction.com.

About BSD SpecLink

Founded in 1983, BSD SpecLink provides advanced commercial construction specification and interoperability solutions to Architects, Engineers, Specifiers, and Building Owners worldwide. The company is focused on bringing technology to market that drives collaboration, simplifies design, and increases efficiency for all stakeholders in the design and construction process. Learn more at www.bsdspeclink.com.

