Dodge Updates Two-year 'Never Lift' Roadmap, Announces Launch Dates for Direct Connection, Dodge Power Brokers, Chief Donut Maker Programs

Dodge is keeping the pedal down on the brand's two-year "Never Lift" roadmap to its performance future, announcing official "open for business" dates for the new Direct Connection and Dodge Power Brokers programs, the kick off of the Chief Donut Maker Dodge brand ambassador "job search" and the date winners of the eight-week, 25-car Operation 25//8 giveaway will be revealed.

In addition, the sixth "garage door" of the Dodge Never Lift campaign was revealed last week with the announcement that Dodge will team up with Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) and serve as primary sponsor for Top Fuel driver Leah Pruett and three-time Funny Car World Champion Matt Hagan in TSR's inaugural 2022 National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Camping World Drag Racing Series campaign.

The Dodge 24 Months of Muscle calendar can be viewed at Dodgegarage.com/never-lift.



"It's a new year, and Dodge isn't letting up one bit," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. "The Direct Connection Tech Line has been blowing up with questions on Stage Kit compatibility and timing, so we have attached a grid to help answer many of those questions. There is much more to come from the Never Lift plan — keep following along at DodgeGarage.com."

Dodge Power Brokers

The new Dodge Power Brokers dealer network, the exclusive source for all new Direct Connection performance parts, will officially open on March 9, 2022. Dodge Power Brokers dealers will be equipped with staff trained to deliver a performance-focused customer service experience. Certified Dodge Power Brokers dealership staff will meet set standards of comprehensive knowledge and expertise in areas including Dodge vehicle features and high-performance parts and installation. Dodge Power Brokers dealer training is currently under way, with a full list of certified Dodge Power Brokers dealers scheduled to be announced March 9.

Direct Connection

Direct Connection factory-backed performance products will also be available for online purchase starting on March 9, 2022, via a new Direct Connection eStore. Enthusiasts will also be able to purchase a print version of the new Direct Connection performance parts catalog. The Direct Connection portfolio will encompass 200-plus parts, including new stage kits and performance products for the Dodge Challenger and new race-ready kits for the Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak.

Chief Donut Maker

It's time for passionate Dodge fans to freshen up their résumés. Dodge will announce on January 20, 2022, complete details on how enthusiasts can "apply" for the role of Dodge "Chief Donut Maker." Perks of the one-of-a-kind brand ambassador position include a $150,000 salary, Dodge wardrobe, Chief Donut Maker business cards and the choice of a high-performance Dodge vehicle for use as a "company car."

Operation 25//8

Dodge will announce by January 31 the 25 lucky winners of Operation 25//8 — a massive eight-week, 25-car giveaway. The giveaway enlisted a team of 25 ambassadors from automotive, music, sports, fashion, media entities and companies to each give away a new Dodge dream car during the last eight weeks of 2021. Ambassadors included Amazon, Jay Leno, Travis Barker, Imaray Ulloa, Richard Rawlings, SuperCar Blondie and Bill Goldberg.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.



Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.



In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.



Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

