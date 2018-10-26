Dodge//SRT Amplifies Charger’s Aggressive, Functional Design with New Stripe Options

The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, the quickest, fastest and most powerful sedan in the world, looks even more menacing for 2019 as Dodge//SRT adds three new stripe options, giving performance enthusiasts even more custom options straight from the factory.

"The Dodge Charger continues its run as the sales leader in the large car segment for the fifth year in a row," said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Cars, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, and Service and Parts (Mopar), FCA – North America. "And as the aftermarket customization business continues to balloon, these new stripe options give Charger buyers the opportunity to make what is already the only four-door muscle car in the market even more unique, and to do it straight from the factory."

The dual-center, full-length, exterior stripe design covers the front and rear fascias, roof, deck lid and is tailored around the signature NACA duct-hood vent to emphasize the Charger model's aggressive yet functional design.

"Exterior stripes, especially when they are a contrasting color, amplify the shape of the hood and highlight how big the air-intake is, all of which combine to truly accentuate the shape of the Charger," said Mark Trostle – Head of Performance, Passenger and Utility Vehicle Exterior Design, FCA US LLC. "Our customers love the ability to make their cars unique and with five different stripe colors and an awesome color palette of thirteen colors, they can truly make their Charger their own."

First introduced in 2016 and 2018 respectively, Dual Carbon and Dual Gunmetal Gray stripes can still be ordered on Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat models. New for 2019, Charger SRT Hellcat buyers can order any of the five available stripe options:

Dual Red (NEW)

Dual Blue (NEW)

Dual Silver (NEW)

Dual Gunmetal Gray

Dual Carbon

For the first time ever, dual carbon stripes are available on Charger R/T Scat Pack and R/T.

All stripe packages are currently available for dealer order and are a U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $995.

Dodge Charger

From the quickest, fastest and most powerful sedan in the world to V-6 efficiency and all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability, the Dodge Charger lineup is designed and engineered to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence as America's only four-door muscle car. Dodge Charger's rear-wheel-drive (RWD) architecture enables a model lineup highlighted by extensive performance-driven powertrains with the latest technology under the hood and behind the wheel – further building on the Dodge brand's promise to deliver American performance machines with world-class power, efficiency, technology, authentic materials and standout styling.

Standard on every Dodge Charger model is the innovative TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. Charger offers a full range of powerful engine options on six distinct models, including the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 on Charger SXT, SXT AWD and GT, the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI®® V-8 on R/T models, the naturally aspirated 392 HEMI V-8 on R/T Scat Pack models and the 707-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI SRT Hellcat V-8.

For 2019, Dodge repositions the lineup to include a new Charger SXT AWD model and a new Charger GT RWD performance V-6 model. Charger GT and R/T models get the performance look and features standard and receive a full complement of race-bred chassis upgrades. Charger SRT Hellcat and R/T Scat Pack feature standard performance upgrades, including Launch Assist and Line Lock; a new performance grille with dual air inlets; new Launch Control switch on R/T Scat Pack; and Torque Reserve, After-Run Chiller on SRT Hellcat.

About Dodge//SRT

Dodge//SRT offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. Dodge is America's mainstream performance brand and SRT is positioned as the ultimate performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a complete and balanced performance brand with one vision and one voice.

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge, who founded the brand in 1914. Their influence continues today. New for 2019, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is possessed by the Demon. Its 797-horsepower supercharged HEMI® high-output engine makes it the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car reaching 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.4 seconds and the fastest GT production car with a ¼-mile elapsed time (ET) of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph. It also reaches a new top speed of 203 mph. Joining the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with its more powerful 717-horsepower engine, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody, which features fender flares from the SRT Hellcat Widebody and adds 3.5 inches of width to Scat Pack's footprint, as well as and the new Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320. Infused with exclusive drag strip technology from the iconic Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is a drag-oriented, street-legal muscle car and a blank canvas for the serious grassroots drag racer. The 2019 Dodge Durango SRT, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV with a best-in-class tow rating of 8,700 lbs. fills out the brands' performance lineup. These visceral performance models join a 2019 brand lineup that includes the Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger — a showroom that offers performance at every price point.

