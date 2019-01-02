Dodge//SRT Brand and The LEGO Group Launch New LEGO® Speed Champions Building Set Featuring the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon as Part of New Multimedia Marketing Campaign

Dodge and The LEGO Group announced a partnership pairing the two iconic brands through a new multimedia marketing campaign. The campaign launches with a new 30-second television commercial "Metamorphosis" that first breaks across the Dodge brand's Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels. The initiative also includes a new LEGO® Speed Champions building set that features the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T.



"We know that many of our Dodge//SRT enthusiasts become fans of the brand at an early age, and like me, also grow up building LEGO vehicles that we dream of one day driving on the road," said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America. "With the new Speed Champions set featuring the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, our youngest fans can now build and jump into the 'driver's' seat of two of their ultimate fantasy muscle cars."



"We are thrilled to bring the exciting Dodge designs to a LEGO build and play experience that is sure to capture the imaginations of not only LEGO fans, but also car lovers and the passionate community of Dodge enthusiasts around the world," said Chris Stamp, senior designer, LEGO Group.



As part of the LEGO® Speed Champions series of buildable iconic vehicles, modern meets classic in a new set featuring the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 1970 Dodge Charger R/T. Fans of all ages of the Dodge and LEGO brands can recreate a thrilling drag racing experience after building the LEGO Speed Champions 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 1970 Dodge Charger R/T models! The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon features two sets of wheel rims, authentic design details and decorative stickers while the cool LEGO version of the Dodge Charger, an iconic American muscle car, has a removable supercharger and alternate engine cover. The set also includes:

Three LEGO minifigures: a Challenger driver, Charger driver and a race marshal.

The race-ready, buildable 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon features a minifigure cockpit, removable windshield, wheels with rubber tires, 2 sets of rims, rear spoiler, dual exhaust, and authentic design details and decorative stickers.

The muscular, buildable 1970 Dodge Charger R/T features a minifigure cockpit, removable windshield, wheels with rubber tires, removable supercharger and alternate engine cover, translucent light-style elements, and authentic design details and decorative stickers.

A limited number of LEGO® Speed Champions building sets featuring the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T will also be available for purchase on Dodge.com.



The 30-second Dodge spot "Metamorphosis" was created in partnership with GSD&M.



About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine. The company was founded in Billund, Denmark, in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 140 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com.



About Dodge//SRT

Dodge//SRT offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. Dodge is America's mainstream performance brand and SRT is positioned as the ultimate performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a complete and balanced performance brand with one vision and one voice.



For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge, who founded the brand in 1914. Their influence continues today. New for 2019, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is possessed by the Demon. Its 797-horsepower supercharged HEMI® high-output engine makes it the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car reaching 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.4 seconds and the fastest GT production car with a ¼-mile elapsed time (ET) of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph. It also reaches a new top speed of 203 mph. Joining the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with its more powerful 717-horsepower engine, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody, which features fender flares from the SRT Hellcat Widebody and adds 3.5 inches of width to Scat Pack's footprint, as well as and the new Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320. Infused with exclusive drag strip technology from the iconic Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is a drag-oriented, street-legal muscle car and a blank canvas for the serious grassroots drag racer. The 2019 Dodge Durango SRT, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV with a best-in-class tow rating of 8,700 lbs. fills out the brands' performance lineup. These visceral performance models join a 2019 brand lineup that includes the Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger — a showroom that offers performance at every price point.



SOURCE FCA US LLC

