Dodge//SRT Brand and The LEGO Group Launch New LEGO® Speed Champions Mopar Dodge//SRT Top Fuel Dragster and 1970 Dodge Challenger Building Set

Dodge and The LEGO Group have announced a second LEGO Speed Champions collaboration pairing the two iconic brands. The new LEGO Speed Champions Mopar Dodge//SRT Top Fuel Dragster and 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A building set, featuring the first purple vehicle and first Top Fuel Dragster in the Speed Champion series, is being released on June 1, 2021, on LEGO.com.

"Owning, or aspiring to own, a Dodge muscle car is as much about the lifestyle of joining the Brotherhood of Muscle as it is about the vehicle purchase," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. "As a result, our brand enthusiasts are passionate about all things Dodge, including the latest cool collectibles. So, following the success of the Dodge 2018 LEGO Speed Champion building set, fans will now be able to build and show off not only the first ever 8-inch-wide (8W) muscle car, but also the first ever Plum Crazy 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A, along with an incredibly detailed 13½-long Top Fuel Dragster."

"In 2021, we are extremely excited to reteam with Dodge and expand the Speed Champions 8W Vehicle Collection even further by including new vehicle types and building experiences, for the first time, that appeal to vehicle fans of all ages," said Christopher Stamp, LEGO Design Lead.

With 627 pieces, the Dodge set featuring the 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A and the Mopar Dodge//SRT Top Fuel Dragster includes box art of their real-life counterparts to compare the LEGO creations with the real-life machines.

Packed with realistic details, the LEGO Speed Champions Mopar Dodge//SRT Top Fuel Dragster and 1970 Dodge Challenger replica models deliver a rewarding building experience for fans of all ages, great for display and awesome to race. The collectible toy vehicles in the building set come with a wide chassis, which allows for more detailing with decorative stickers, including the two miniature figures donning Dodge apparel and race helmets.



Highlights:

1970 Dodge Challenger T/A is the first purple vehicle in LEGO Speed Champions series (named official Dodge color Plum Crazy)

One female Top Fuel Dragster driver in Dodge race suit

One male Challenger driver in Dodge-branded casual clothing

Mopar Dodge//SRT is over 4 inches (10 cm) high, 13.5 inches (35 cm) long and 2.5 inches (7 cm) wide

Dodge Challenger T/A is over 2 inches (5 cm) high, 5 inches (16 cm) long and 2.5 inches (7 cm) wide

This new building set pairing the two brands follows the LEGO Speed Champions building set that features the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, which launched in January 2019.

The LEGO Group

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.



The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700-plus-horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). The Dodge brand also ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market). These results are historic because it marks the first time a domestic brand has earned top spots in both J.D. Power studies in the same year.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

