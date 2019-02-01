Dodge//SRT, Mopar Add NHRA National Event Title Sponsorships at Houston and Las Vegas Races

Dodge//SRT and Mopar announced today a partnership with Pennzoil to pump up participation in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), doubling their number of event title sponsorships for the 2019 season.



Mopar will claim headline sponsor duties at the NHRA tour stop in Houston, and Dodge//SRT will take title rights for the fall NHRA Las Vegas race. The brands will also continue their primary sponsorship roles at NHRA events near Denver and Reading, Pennsylvania.



Dodge//SRT and Mopar 2019 NHRA Title Sponsorship Schedule:

April 12-14, 2019 : Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals Presented By Pennzoil, Baytown, Texas (new)

: Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals Presented By Pennzoil, (new) July 19-21, 2019 : Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, Morrison, Colorado

: Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, Sept. 12-15, 2019 : Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, Reading, Pennsylvania

: Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2019 : Dodge NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, Las Vegas (new)

"With growing interest in drag racing, Dodge//SRT and Mopar are doubling down on our commitment to NHRA for the 2019 race season, partnering with Pennzoil and adding new event title sponsorships that will supercharge our outreach to the performance lovers who fuel our brands," said Steve Beahm, Head of Parts and Service (Mopar) and Passenger Car Brands, FCA - North America. "Many of our customers carry a passion for performance on the street and on the strip, and our long-running involvement with NHRA offers the perfect opportunity to connect with these car enthusiasts and owners. Our two new event title sponsorships help us strengthen that connection."



"NHRA is excited to expand upon our partnership with Dodge//SRT and Mopar, while bringing on another prominent brand in Pennzoil," said Brad Gerber, NHRA Vice President of Sales and Chief Development Officer. "We're looking forward to having fun and lots of excitement in the following years with Dodge//SRT, Mopar and Pennzoil as partners."



The new event title sponsorships represent multiyear commitments by Dodge//SRT and Mopar. Pennzoil will serve as presenting sponsor at the four events, deepening an already strong on-track relationship between the three brands.



"We're excited to be building on the strong relationship we have with Dodge//SRT and Mopar both on and off the track," said Patty Lanning, Vice President of North American Marketing for Shell Lubricants. "Pennzoil has over 100 years of history as a nationally recognized brand, and has deep roots in motorsports, including many successful years in NHRA. The track provides the perfect high-intensity test environment for our products, and we're proud of the fact that the oil technology that runs in Top Fuel and Funny Car is the same technology that goes into consumer vehicles on the road every day."



The brands will mark their first new title sponsorship with the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals Presented By Pennzoil, set for April 12-14 in Baytown, Texas, near Houston. In the fall, the newly christened Dodge NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil will hit The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 31-November 3.



America's performance brand will also return as title sponsor of the Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, July 19-21, marking 31 years with FCA US LLC as the title sponsor at Bandimere Speedway, nestled in the Rocky Mountains near Denver. The Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, formerly known as the Dodge NHRA Nationals, will be renamed and rumble into tradition-rich Maple Grove Raceway near Reading, Pennsylvania, September 12-15.



To follow Dodge//SRT and Mopar during the 2019 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season, visit Dodge Garage, a digital content hub for muscle car and race enthusiasts.



Dodge//SRT offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. Dodge is America's mainstream performance brand and SRT is positioned as the ultimate performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a complete and balanced performance brand with one vision and one voice.



For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge, who founded the brand in 1914.



Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) is the service, parts and customer-care brand for FCA vehicles around the globe. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.



Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support.



Mopar is the source for genuine parts and accessories for all FCA US LLC vehicle brands.



Shell Oil Company ("Shell") and Pennzoil-Quaker State Company ("Pennzoil") are affiliates of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries.

Shell and Pennzoil's motorsports technical alliances around the world provide a testing ground for fuel and lubricant technologies and products in demanding road conditions.

