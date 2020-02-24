Does Plaque HD® Prevent Heart Attacks And Strokes?

"The current findings show that Plaque HD® significantly decreases hs-CRP in subjects with elevated levels at baseline, which is similar to the findings in our previous trial," said Charles H. Hennekens, M.D., Dr.P.H., senior author, and the First Sir Richard Doll Professor in Florida Atlantic University's Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine.

Plaque HD® is the first toothpaste that identifies plaque so that it can be removed with directed brushing to aid in the reduction of dental inflammation. In addition, the proprietary formulation of Plaque HD® contains cleaning agents that weaken the core structure of the plaque for more efficient and effective removal.

Two years ago, the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine ranked the original manuscript published in 1997 by Hennekens and colleagues on aspirin, inflammation and cardiovascular disease, as their most influential original report of the last 20 years. The data derived from the landmark Physician's Health Study, in which Hennekens was the founding Principal Investigator, indicated that hs-CRP predicted future heart attacks and strokes.

Hennekens also stated that: "These results provide a strong rationale to conduct a large-scale randomized trial whose results could have significant clinical and public health implications."

Based on the findings of this trial performed at the Marshfield Clinic Research Center, Hennekens and colleagues from FAU and the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health are drafting an investigator initiated research grant proposal to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This randomized trial will test whether the reduction in inflammation throughout the body by Plaque HD® leads to decreases in progression of atherosclerosis in the coronary and carotid arteries for which systemic inflammation is a crucial precursor.

About Plaque HD® and Hier Labs

Plaque HD® toothpaste was initially developed by an orthodontist in 2009 to provide a safe, at home plaque-reduction program for patients. Plaque HD® utilizes Targetol Technology®, a revolutionary gluten-free coloring agent, to provide a more efficient way to highlight and clean harmful plaque from patients' teeth and gums. This unique plant-based concentrated combination of cleaning agents has been proven to remove more than twice the amount of plaque than conventional toothpastes. Plaque HD® is manufactured and distributed by Hier Labs, a US-based global healthcare company founded in 2013, that creates simple solutions to healthcare's complex problems by leveraging sustainable manufacturing techniques and creating specialized products with broad market appeal.

