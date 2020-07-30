SARASOTA, Fla., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for Alcohol Free alternatives for American consumers continues to increase. Alternative wine drinkers include the health and wellness minded, persons on prohibitive medications, pregnant or lactating women, "Sober Curious" and those who have made a personal lifestyle choice.

Buonafide Foods announced today the introduction of Buonafide Hug0.0 (750 ml), an alcohol free dry sparkling wine cocktail made with alcohol free sparkling extra dry taste wine, mint and elderflower syrup which is known for its immune boosting and other health benefits. Hug0.0 is an alcohol free twist on the popular aperitivo HUGO which originated in the Italian Alps region.

CEO, Michael Yourison states, "The addition of Buonafide Hug0.0 to our portfolio of Buonafide 0.0 Alcohol Free Italian Wines enhances our alcohol free wine selection for customers and consumers. The quality of the Hug0.0 is superior and a first within the alcohol free wine cocktail category in the US. When tasting the Hug0.0 the bubbles introduce a delightful elegant floral bouquet of the elderflower balanced with subtle mint undertones. The alcohol free wine cocktail is perfect for summertime fun and provides the same ritual experience and sense of occasion that brings a feeling of inclusiveness and enjoyment when entertaining without the negative effects of alcohol. Doesn't everyone need a Hug now and then?"

Buonafide Hug0.0 is produced and imported direct from the Italian Alps region of Alto Adige and is available direct to consumer from Buonafide Foods at: www.buonafidefoods.com as well as selected retailers in the US.

Contact: Michael Yourison/CEO

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: 941 201 9240

www.buonafidefoods.com

