Doffo Winery Named Temecula Valley Winery of the Year

TEMECULA, Calif., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doffo Winery is proud to announce that they have been named the Temecula Valley Winery of the Year at the 9th Annual Xenia Hospitality Awards.

"We are very honored to have won this award," commented Damian Doffo, General Manager and Winemaker at Doffo Winery. "We work very hard as a family to not only produce premium wine but also to deliver an exceptional experience for our members and guests."

Presented by Visit Temecula Valley, the Xenia Hospitality Awards are "awarded to tourism businesses and individuals who have displayed exemplary hospitality and service to our visitors and community members." The Cilurzo Award for Winery of the Year is named for the late Vincenzo Cilurzo and his wife Audrey, who planted the region's first commercial vineyard in 1968. The Temecula Valley AVA now comprises 33,000 acres, with more than 40 wineries producing 500,000 cases of wine each year.

Doffo Winery was one of five wineries that were nominated and evaluated by Visit Temecula Valley and a special selection committee. Following their evaluations, the committee concluded that Doffo Winery's commitment to providing exceptional service and producing outstanding wine, its promotion of the Temecula Valley Wine Country brand in the media, and its philanthropic activities with its events and community outreach programs are all characteristics of the Winery of the Year recipient.

The Winery of the Year Award comes at a time when the Temecula Valley is establishing itself as one of the premier wine growing regions in California. Earlier this year, Wine Enthusiast named Temecula Valley one of the world's 10 Best Wine Travel Destinations for 2019, an announcement that will only add to the growing popularity of Southern California's wine country.

This is not the first accolade that Doffo Winery has received. The winery's Zinfandel was awarded first prize at the Temecula Valley People's Choice Blind Tasting Awards in October 2018, the second consecutive year that a Doffo wine took top honors.

About Doffo Winery: The Doffo family's philosophy has always been that good winemaking begins in the vineyard. The meticulous care and attention that Doffo Winery gives its grapes on a daily basis results in rich and intense handcrafted wines that can be enjoyed immediately or aged for a special wine drinking experience. A unique feature of the beautiful Doffo grounds is the MotoBarrel Room that is home to barrel-aging wines and the MotoDoffo Collection. Learn more at www.doffowines.com.

