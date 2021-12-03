Dog Food Market Size to increase by USD 12.84 bn | Increasing Pet Health Awareness to Drive Growth| Technavio

The dog food market size is expected to increase by USD 12.84 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27%.

Market Challenges

Major challenges impacting the growth of the dog food market include changing lifestyle patterns and busy work lives of the urban populace. As a result of busy lifestyles, most pet owners in urban areas across the world are not able to spend quality time with their pets. Moreover, the high cost of automatic pet feeders is restricting their adoption in emerging countries. These factors can reduce pet adoption rates worldwide, which might hinder the growth of the global dog food market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The dog food market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Bravo LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Grandma Lucys LLC, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Primal Pet Foods Inc., Stella and Chewys LLC, Steves Real Food, and The J.M. Smucker Co.

Competitive Analysis

The report covers the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, new product launches, investments, innovation score, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into dry dog food, dog treats, and wet dog food. The dry dog food segment will contribute the highest share of the market, as it is a good source of vitamins, proteins, and minerals for pet dogs.

By geography, the market is classified into North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market. The region is expected to account for a share of 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Large-scale production capabilities of dog food will drive the dog food market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Dog Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bravo LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Grandma Lucys LLC, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Primal Pet Foods Inc., Stella and Chewys LLC, Steves Real Food, and The J.M. Smucker Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

