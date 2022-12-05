Dog food market to grow by 3.61% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing focus on the health and wellness of pets will Drive Growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dog food market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dog Food Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Bravo LLC, Canature Processing Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Fresh Is Best, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH Co. KG, Mars Inc., Miracle Pet, Natural Pet Food Group, Natures Diet, Nestle SA, NRG Plus Ltd., Primal Pet Foods Inc., SCHELL & KAMPETER Inc., Stella & Chewys LLC, among others

15+, Bravo LLC, Canature Processing Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Fresh Is Best, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH Co. KG, Mars Inc., Miracle Pet, Natural Pet Food Group, Natures Diet, Nestle SA, NRG Plus Ltd., Primal Pet Foods Inc., SCHELL & KAMPETER Inc., Stella & Chewys LLC, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product, Distribution Channel, and Region

To understand more about the dog food market, request a sample report

The dog food market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio- Buy the Report

In 2017, the dog food market was valued at USD 58.71 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 24.52 billion. The dog food market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.53 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9% according to Technavio.

Dog food market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Dog food market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Bravo LLC: The company offers rupture discs such as Reverse Buckling disks.

The company offers rupture discs such as Reverse Buckling disks. Canature Processing Ltd.: The company offers rupture discs such as HPX Rupture discs.

The company offers rupture discs such as HPX Rupture discs. Carnivore Meat Co. LLC: The company offers rupture discs such as Reverse acting rupture discs.

Dog food market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

Increasing pet health awareness

Increasing focus on health and wellness of pets

Marketing campaigns and packaging innovations

Key Challenges:

Changing lifestyle patterns and busy work lives of urban populace

Risks of product recalls

Increasing instances of pet allergies among pet owners

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the Key Data Covered in this Dog food market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dog food market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the dog food market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dog food market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud data warehouse market vendors

Related Reports:

The robotic pet dogs market size is estimated to grow by USD 914.33 million with a CAGR of 11.28% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The robotic pet dogs market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is estimated to grow by with a CAGR of 11.28% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The robotic pet dogs market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The pet food market size is estimated to grow by USD 42.57 billion with a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The cryptocurrency market is segmented by product (dry food, snacks and treats, and wet food), type (dog food, cat food, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Dog food market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bravo LLC, Canature Processing Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Fresh Is Best, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH Co. KG, Mars Inc., Miracle Pet, Natural Pet Food Group, Natures Diet, Nestle SA, NRG Plus Ltd., Primal Pet Foods Inc., SCHELL & KAMPETER Inc., Stella & Chewys LLC, Steves Real Food, The J.M Smucker Co., Wellness Pet Co. Inc., and Grandma Lucys LLC Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global dog food market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global dog food market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Dry dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Dry dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dry dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Dry dog food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Dry dog food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Dog treats and snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Dog treats and snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Dog treats and snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Dog treats and snacks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Dog treats and snacks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Wet dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Wet dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Wet dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Wet dog food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Wet dog food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bravo LLC

Exhibit 112: Bravo LLC - Overview



Exhibit 113: Bravo LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Bravo LLC - Key offerings

12.4 Canature Processing Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Canature Processing Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Canature Processing Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Canature Processing Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Carnivore Meat Co. LLC

Exhibit 118: Carnivore Meat Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 119: Carnivore Meat Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Carnivore Meat Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Champion Petfoods LP

Exhibit 121: Champion Petfoods LP - Overview



Exhibit 122: Champion Petfoods LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Champion Petfoods LP - Key offerings

12.7 Fresh Is Best

Exhibit 124: Fresh Is Best - Overview



Exhibit 125: Fresh Is Best - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Fresh Is Best - Key offerings

12.8 Grandma Lucys LLC

Exhibit 127: Grandma Lucys LLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: Grandma Lucys LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Grandma Lucys LLC - Key offerings

12.9 Hills Pet Nutrition Inc.

Exhibit 130: Hills Pet Nutrition Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Hills Pet Nutrition Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Hills Pet Nutrition Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG

Exhibit 133: J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 134: J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG - Key offerings

12.11 Mars Inc.

Exhibit 136: Mars Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Mars Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Mars Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Miracle Pet

Exhibit 139: Miracle Pet - Overview



Exhibit 140: Miracle Pet - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Miracle Pet - Key offerings

12.13 Natural Pet Food Group

Exhibit 142: Natural Pet Food Group - Overview



Exhibit 143: Natural Pet Food Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Natural Pet Food Group - Key offerings

12.14 Natures Diet

Exhibit 145: Natures Diet - Overview



Exhibit 146: Natures Diet - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Natures Diet - Key offerings

12.15 Nestle SA

Exhibit 148: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 149: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 151: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.16 NRG Plus Ltd.

Exhibit 153: NRG Plus Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: NRG Plus Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: NRG Plus Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Primal Pet Foods Inc.

Exhibit 156: Primal Pet Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Primal Pet Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Primal Pet Foods Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio