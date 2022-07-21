Dog Food Market to record USD 12.84 Bn growth -- Technavio expects increasing pet health awareness to drive growth

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 The " Dog Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 12.84 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period. The increase in pet health awareness is expected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, factors such as the rise in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing and increasing focus on manufacturing clean-label pet foods will further accelerate the growth of the market. Download a PDF Sample Report Here

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several established vendors. The players in the market are forming strategic alliances to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. For instance, In July 2021, Nestle SA announced a new collaboration with Starbucks Corporation to bring Starbucks Ready to Drink coffee beverages to select markets across Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin America. In August 2021, the company completed the acquisition of The Bountiful Company core brands. Vendors are also focused on launching new products to expand their market shares. For instance, In February 2021, Champion Petfoods LP launched three premium, nutritious, and flavorful foods and treats named ACANA Healthy Grains Food, Freeze Dried Food, and High Protein Biscuits.

Bravo LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Grandma Lucys LLC, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Primal Pet Foods Inc., Stella and Chewys LLC, Steves Real Food, and The J.M. Smucker Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing pet health awareness, rise in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing, and increasing focus on manufacturing clean-label pet foods will offer immense growth opportunities, changing lifestyle patterns and busy work lives of the urban populace, limited choice of frozen foods, and the rising cost of raw materials will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. View Sample Report Here

The dog food market is segmented as below:

Product

Dry Dog Food



Dog Treats



Wet Dog Food

The dry dog food segment observed maximum growth in the market in 2021. The increasing focus of vendors on offering dog food products in attractive packaging and other packaging innovations is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

About 33% of the market growth will originate from North America. The increase in the production of clean-label pet food products by manufacturers will be driving the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing sales of dog food products through subscriptions and e-commerce portals is contributing to the growth of the dog food market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dog food market report covers the following areas:

Dog Food Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the dog food market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the dog food market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Dog Food Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist dog food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dog food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dog food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dog food market vendors

Dog Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bravo LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Grandma Lucys LLC, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Primal Pet Foods Inc., Stella and Chewys LLC, Steves Real Food, and The J.M. Smucker Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Dry dog food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Dog treats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Wet dog food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bravo LLC

Champion Petfoods LP

Grandma Lucys LLC

Hills Pet Nutrition Inc.

Mars Inc.

Nestle SA

Primal Pet Foods Inc.

Stella and Chewys LLC

Steves Real Food

The J.M. Smucker Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

