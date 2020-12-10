Doggett Ford, #1 Fastest Growing Ford Store In Texas, Celebrates Grand Opening Of Houston's Newest Ford Dealership

At Doggett Ford, we offer a different approach with our no-haggle, one-price retail experience Tweet this

"Doggett has a long and successful history of living up to the rigid demands of commercial and industrial equipment customers. In that world, our support services can mean the difference between going broke and making a nice profit; we absolutely must perform at a very high level 24/7. Our success has been built by performing up to our customer's exceedingly high expectations, thanks to an excellent team of dedicated support staff and factory-trained technicians that are pros at keeping their promises. And to keep our technicians comfortable and highly productive, Doggett Ford will be the only air-conditioned Service Center in Houston," says Jason Mosley, Senior VP and General Manager. Mosley has a proven track record of success spanning over 21 years of automotive retail career, providing unparalleled customer service to thousands of Ford customers across the state of Texas.

Mosley concludes, "At Doggett Ford, we offer a different approach with our no-haggle, one-price retail experience. Our loyal customers' trust helped us grow faster than any other dealership in Texas. We are excited to continue to deliver unmatched service and support to our customers for years to come in this new store."

About the Doggett Equipment Services Group

Doggett Equipment Services Group (Doggett) is a diversified heavy equipment factory authorized dealer for seven industry-leading manufacturers that are either number one or two in their respective industries. Doggett, founded in 1993 with 17 employees, was ranked by the Houston Chronicle in 2020 as Houston's 9th largest private company approaching $2 billion in annual sales and also rated by the Houston Business Journal in 2020 as Houston's largest (#1) family-owned business. Serving Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas, its team of 1400+ full-time employees, including 500+ factory-trained and certified technicians, are dedicated to providing a world-class customer experience. Doggett is a family-owned business without outside investment headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Doggett is a proud dealer-partner with the following industry-leading manufacturers: John Deere Construction and Forestry equipment (16 dealerships including exclusivity for the state of Louisiana, east and south Texas), Toyota Material Handling - Forklifts (7 dealerships covering the southern half of Texas including El Paso), Freightliner and Western Star (Daimler-Benz Companies) on-highway and vocational trucks (8 dealerships including exclusivity for the state of Arkansas, South and West Texas), Link-Belt Cranes (3 dealerships including exclusivity for the state of Louisiana), Great Dane Trailers (3 dealerships), and a Ford auto and truck dealership. To learn more, visit Doggett.com and DoggettFord.com.

