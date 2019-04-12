Dogly Partners With Boxed to Bring Trusted, Tested, Natural Products to Dog Parents

NEW YORK, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogly is launching a collection of good-for-your-dog products with its new partner, Boxed – known for reinventing bulk buying – for Boxed's dog-loving customers. Dogly is a marketplace bringing dog parents the best products and advice from the smartest humans – and donating to dog rescues with every purchase.

Dogly Founders Cory and Jane Turner with three (of 4) of their own rescue pups launch a new partnership with Boxed to bring their Dogly-approved, good-for-your-dog products to Boxed's millions of dog parents.

"For dog parents, our dogs are our kids," said Dogly co-founder Cory Turner. "That means a new level of concern about everything that's part of their lives. With this partnership, dog parents can buy carefully chosen, Dogly-approved products in the value bundles they love on Boxed."

All treats and food on Dogly have clean, whole-food ingredients made from things you can pronounce and never any chemicals or fake anything. Toys are made of natural materials, and leashes, harnesses and collars all pass the trainer test – all good-for-your-dog products that do good for rescue dogs.

"When we discovered Dogly, we saw immediately that its founders Cory and Jane are the new dog-parent customer," said Boxed CEO/founder Chieh Huang. "They live it, they've done their homework, and they're creating a new online community experience for other dog parents. We're excited to bring their tough diligence, advocacy and all-out love for dogs to Boxed."

Mother-daughter team Jane and Cory Turner founded Dogly out of frustration with the constant flow of confusing information about what's actually good for their dogs. "We started Dogly for all the dog parents like us who value transparency, trust, and asking a lot of questions. We research, test, try and taste every product before it's allowed on Dogly's marketplace and, now, in Dogly's collection on Boxed," says Turner.

"And since Dogly exists because of our own rescue dogs," continues Turner, "a percentage of every purchase is donated to local rescues around the country."

Dogly's partnership with Boxed is a major step toward better nutrition for all dogs. "We're thrilled to join Boxed on its large stage to do more good for more dogs," added Turner.

A few products at the launch of the partnership include:

Learn more and shop the Dogly collection on Boxed.

About Dogly: Dogly brings together the best wholesome products and knowledge in one place for a new generation of dog parents. Dogly is your fairy Doglymother, always by your side, making it easy to do the very best for your dog. Every purchase on Dogly generates a donation for local rescues across the country.

About Boxed: Founded in 2013, Boxed has taken the best elements of the wholesale shopping experience and folded it into one innovative, cutting-edge mobile app that allows consumers direct-to-their-door access to all of their favorite warehouse club products, without membership fees. Boxed brings convenience and savings to on-the-go consumers who don't have the time, means or patience to shop at a brick and mortar big box club. The brand's innovative discovery-based design recreates the fun of the treasure hunt experience with a curated selection of everyday essentials that consumers love, including household staples, health and beauty supplies, office pantry items, groceries and a wide variety of organic and green products.

