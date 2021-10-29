Dogness Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Dogness International Corporation

Oct 29, 2021, 10:58 ET

  • Revenue Increases 26.9% YoY to $24.3 Million
  • 81.4% YoY Increase in Sales of Intelligent Pet Products
  • Gross Margin Expands 282.8% YoY to $9.1 Million, with Gross Margin of 33.1% Compared to 9.0% a Year Ago
  • Comprehensive Income Increases to $6.2 million from a Loss of $10.3 million a Year Ago
  • EPS Grows to $0.05 per Basic and Diluted Share from a Loss of $0.33 per Basic and Diluted Share a Year Ago

DONGGUAN, China, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, "We are pleased with our continued strong growth but know it would have been even stronger if not dampened by the ongoing global logistics crisis.  We simply cannot get products fast enough to sell.  With that said, we were still able to drive strong growth with a 26.9% increase in revenue for fiscal year 2021 compared to fiscal year 2020. We are even more pleased with our expansion in gross margin and profitability. The quality of our revenue also improved, with a nearly 163% increase in sales volume for our intelligent pet products in fiscal year 2021 compared to fiscal year 2020. We have been prioritizing this important long-term growth opportunity and strategically shifted our resources to produce and promote the sales of higher margin intelligent pet products across our integrated Smart Pet Ecosystem, which includes innovative App-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys."

"We have been working to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and the supply chain shortages by expanding our sales through popular large retail and online shopping platforms. At the same time, we continue to upgrade our production lines to improve production efficiencies and lower costs. As a result, we were able to reduce our selling price for traditional pet products to help our customers, while still maintaining a healthy profit margin. Overall, our strategy and expanded product lines have been well received by customers worldwide, as reflected in the double-digit growth we achieved in our international sales and the momentum for our intelligent pet products. We are optimistic in our outlook and will continue to execute as we drive revenue and profit growth to build value for shareholders."

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021

Revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 increased 26.9% to $24.3 million from $19.2 million in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to an 81.4% expansion in sales of Dogness' intelligent pet products, which are benefitting from high demand and a higher average selling price than the Company's traditional pet products.  Dogness has built an integrated sales platform across all channels, with major customers including Anyi Trading, Petco, Trendspark, PetSmart, Pet Value, Walmart, Target, IKEA, SimplyShe, Pets at Home, PETZL, and Petmate, and online shopping platforms, such as Amazon, Chewy.com, Boqii, Target.com, HomeDepot.com, Loews.com, Wayfair.com, JD, Tmall and Taobao, as well as live streaming sales platforms hosted by influencers.

During the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, Dogness' total sales in international markets increased by approximately $1.2 million or approximately 13% from $10.6 million in fiscal 2020 to approximately $10.6 million in fiscal year 2021.

Cost of revenues decreased by approximately $1.6 million, or 9.6%, from approximately $16.8 million in fiscal 2020 to approximately $15.2 million in fiscal 2021. As a percentage of revenues, the cost of goods sold decreased by approximately 25.1 percentage points to 62.4% in fiscal 2021 from 87.5% in fiscal 2020. This was mainly because the Company continues to upgrade its production lines for both traditional and intelligent pet products to improve the productivity and lower the production costs.

Gross profit increased by approximately $6.8 million or 282.8%, to approximately $9.2 million in fiscal 2021 from approximately $2.4 million in fiscal 2020 primarily because the Company continues to upgrade its production lines for both traditional and intelligent pet products, which led to the improved productivity and lower the production costs. Overall gross profit margin was 37.6%, an increase of 25.1 percentage points, for the year ended June 30, 2021 as compared to 12.5% for the year ended June 30, 2020.

Comprehensive income was approximately $6.2 million or $0.05 per basic and diluted share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, compared to a loss of $10.3 million or a loss of $0.33 per basic and diluted share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

The Company had a $5.5 million balance of cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2021. This does not include approximately $4 million in gross proceeds from the Company's offering with institutional investors, which closed on July 19, 2021.

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness' technology simplifies pet lifestyles and enhances the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.  

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on our customers' businesses and end purchasers' disposable income, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)




2021

2020

2019


For the Years Ended June 30,


2021

2020

2019










Revenues- third party customers

$

23,112,435

$

18,261,707

$

25,887,948

Revenues – related parties

1,207,686


909,651


328,567

Total Revenues

24,320,121


19,171,358


26,216,515













Cost of revenues – third party customers

(14,501,166)


(16,146,856)


(16,583,904)

Cost of revenues – related parties

(663,742)


(633,132)


(202,606)

Total cost of revenues

(15,164,908)


(16,779,988)


(16,786,510)

Gross Profit

9,155,213


2,391,370


9,430,005













Operating expenses:











Selling expenses

1,815,771


2,336,229


2,101,403

General and administrative expenses

4,941,036


5,746,812


6,015,901

Research and development expenses

540,613


1,528,062


673,131

Loss from disposal of fixed assets

-


1,036,304


-

Impairment of fixed assets

-


281,680


-

Impairment loss of investment in equity investees

-


177,750


-

Total operating expenses

7,297,420


11,106,837


8,790,435













Income (loss) from operations

1,857,793


(8,715,467)


639,570













Other income (expenses):











Interest income (expense), net

(264,408)


15,560


616,878

Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss)

(228,260)


214,171


503,528

Other income (expenses), net

215,233


23,937


23,498

Rental income from related parties

354,968


89,411


-

Gain from disposition of a subsidiary

5,162


-


-

Total other income (expense)

82,695


343,079


1,143,904













Income (loss) before income taxes

1,940,488


(8,372,388)


1,783,474

Provision for income taxes

641,460


164,537


380,296

Net income (loss)

1,299,028


(8,536,925)


1,403,178

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(213,336)


(95,366)


(18,603)

Net income (loss) attributable to Dogness (International)
Corporation

1,512,364


(8,441,559)


1,421,781













Other comprehensive income (loss):











Foreign currency translation income (loss)

4,879,315


(1,896,934)


(2,010,170)

Comprehensive income (loss)

6,178,343


(10,433,859)


(606,992)

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(161,701)


(98,635)


(19,224)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Dogness
(International) Corporation

$

6,340,044

$

(10,335,224)

$

(587,768)













Income (loss) earnings Per share











Basic

$

0.05

$

(0.33)

$

0.05

Diluted

$

0.05

$

(0.33)

$

0.05













Weighted Average Shares Outstanding











Basic

27,499,367


25,913,631


25,913,631

Diluted

27,554,811


25,913,631


25,941,606

  

DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




2021

2020


As of June 30,


2021

2020

ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS







Cash

$

4,912,442

$

1,266,873

Restricted cash 



23,312


-

Short-term investments

549,895


3,551,968

Accounts receivable from third-party customers, net

2,367,326


1,916,840

Accounts receivable – related parties

515,193


559,465

Inventories, net

4,203,163


2,860,700

Due from related parties

32,528


-

Prepayments and other current assets

1,662,272


1,471,612

Total current assets

14,266,131


11,627,458









Property, plant and equipment, net

69,876,039


43,533,512

Right-of-use lease assets

5,170,395


5,123,898

Intangible assets, net

2,223,285


2,104,803

Long-term investments in equity investees

1,703,900


1,046,360

Deferred tax assets

605,658


115,230

TOTAL ASSETS

$

93,845,408

$

63,551,261









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Short-term bank loans

$

704,446

$

5,142,000

Current portion of long-term loan

796,416


-

Accounts payable

847,151


705,223

Accounts payable – related parties

350,199


305,215

Due to a related party

2,001,940


25,462

Advance from customers

209,508


152,299

Taxes payable

4,443,192


2,814,411

Accrued liabilities and other payable

11,737,680


1,452,408

Operating lease liabilities, current

171,803


172,716

Total current liabilities

21,262,335


10,769,734









Long term bank loan

6,557,608


73,300

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

1,123,060


1,200,299

TOTAL LIABILITIES

28,943,003


12,043,333









Commitments

-


-









EQUITY







Common stock, $0.002 par value, 100,0000,000 shares authorized,
29,624,814 and 25,913,631 issued and outstanding as of June 30,
2021 and 2020, respectively







Class A Common stock

41,111


33,689

Class B Common stock

18,138


18,138

Common stock







Additional paid-in capital

60,355,278


53,221,610

Statutory reserve

291,443


191,716

Retained earnings

4,628,708


3,216,071

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(960,285)


(5,787,965)

Total Dogness (International) Corporation stockholders' equity

64,374,393


50,893,259









Noncontrolling interest

528,012


614,669

Total equity

64,902,405


51,507,928









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

93,845,408

$

63,551,261

